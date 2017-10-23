Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Federer returns home in campaign to win back number one spot

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
23 October 2017
08:19 CEST+02:00
federertennisswiss indoors

Share this article

Federer returns home in campaign to win back number one spot
Federer and Nadal at the 2015 Swiss Indoors. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
23 October 2017
08:19 CEST+02:00
Roger Federer will aim to write more history at his home event as the world number two bids for an eighth title at the Swiss Indoors starting on Monday.
The 36-year-old Swiss tennis icon will again be the main attraction in his hometown as he attempts to overhaul Rafael Nadal for year-end ATP number one honours with three weeks remaining in the regular season.
   
The Spanish number one is missing after pulling out due to a knee problem sustained last weekend as he lost the Shanghai Masters final to longtime rival Federer.
   
Federer is closing in on Nadal, who last played the event in 2015, losing to Federer in the final at the St Jakobshalle.
   
The venue is the place where Federer got his start in the game, serving as a tournament ballboy more than  two decades ago.
   
Federer will begin his campaign for a seventh title this season against wild card entry Francis Tiafoe after beating the teenaged American twice this season in Miami and the US Open.
   
The Swiss flew back from China this week and met his coaching team to plot strategy for the remainder of the season, making the final decision at the last moment to line up in Basel.
   
Federer will take to the court eager to close the points gap on Nadal.
   
"London is my priority now, I really want to win the World Tour Finals. Everything that comes now is a bonus after the year that I've had," he said.
   
"Finishing as number one is a long shot, and I don't think it will happen but if I play like this, who knows?"
   
Out to stop the momentum will be second seed Marin Cilic, the Basel holder who is fighting to earn his spot in the eight-man London finals next month.
   
Croatia's summer Wimbledon finalist opens against Fernando Verdasco in the first round after going out to Nadal in the Shanghai semis.
   
Belgian David Goffin takes the third seeding, and starts with a qualifier while fourth seed Juan Martin del Potro plays Portugal's Joao Sousa.
   
Jack Sock, seeded fifth, faces Briton Aljaz Bedene, with the American trying to recover form after four first-round losses since mid-August along with a defeat at the Laver Cup last month.
   
Spaniard Robert Bautista Agut, France's Adrian Mannarino and German Mischa Zverev round out the remaining seeds.
federertennisswiss indoors

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

10 reasons to get on board with Qatar Airway’s QSuite

Double beds, pyjamas, a family dinner table, actual closing doors, and 3,000 films? Yes, this is a plane we’re talking about – not a mansion. Here are 10 reasons you should get on board with Qatar Airway’s new QSuite.

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

This little country is possibly Europe’s best-kept secret

Six ways getting an MBA will launch your international career

Related articles

Federer beats Nadal to take Shanghai Masters trophy

Federer: Swiss 'cow' milks applause after winning match in Shanghai

Federer: 'I couldn't be happier with this season'

IN PICTURES: Swiss legend Federer leads Europe to maiden Laver Cup title

Swiss star Hingis wins two doubles titles in two days

Federer beaten by 'lion' Del Potro in US Open quarterfinal

Federer sets up quarterfinal showdown with Del Potro

Federer looks to bond with Nadal, maybe face him at US Open
Advertisement

More news

Swiss government backs Sion 2026 as date set for Valais vote

IOC 'disappointed' by Innsbruck's vote against potential Olympic bid

Sion football club president banned for hitting critic
Advertisement

Switzerland opens fresh corruption probe against football executives

Zurich silo could become highest inner-city climbing wall in the world

FC Basel thrash Benfica in Champions League

Swiss skier Gut: 'I'm not in a hurry, I want to come back strong'
Advertisement
4,751 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Teenager injures seven in axe attack in Flums
  2. Switzerland’s Givaudan smells success in China
  3. Europe’s largest freshwater aquarium opens in Lausanne
  4. The spookiest places in Switzerland
  5. WHO chief reverses Mugabe ambassador appointment
Advertisement

Discussion forum

24/10
Homes with no driveways or roads by them???
24/10
RAV - regular appointment - what to expect?
24/10
The Swiss Public Transport System
24/10
Declaring at customs
24/10
Breakthrough in origin of DYSLEXIA discovered
24/10
Hello
View all discussions

Noticeboard

10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
02/10
Dog lover seeking dog to walk
11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
View all notices
Advertisement