Mushroom picker finds remains of missing German

27 October 2017
09:43 CEST+02:00
missing person

Mushroom picker finds remains of missing German
The Kronberg mountain. Photo: Ramessos/Wikimedia Commons
27 October 2017
A two-year-old missing person case has finally been solved.
Police in the canton of Appenzell Innerhoden were alerted back in May 2015 that a German man from the Lake Constance area had gone missing. 
 
Searches undertaken at the time proved fruitless.
 
However in the middle of October human remains were found by mushroom pickers in a dense piece of woodland in the Jakobsbad area, cantonal police said in a statement on Friday.
 
Forensic examinations revealed that the remains were that of the missing 47-year-old. 
 
He is thought to have gone for a hike alone in the Jakobsbad-Kronberg area. 
 
