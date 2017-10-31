Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Geneva employs 'Brits' to show locals how to be polite on public transport

Caroline Bishop
Caroline Bishop
caroline.bishop@thelocal.com
@calbish
31 October 2017
15:49 CET+01:00
public transportpolitenessbritishpopular

Share this article

Geneva employs 'Brits' to show locals how to be polite on public transport
Photo: Geneva transport department
Caroline Bishop
Caroline Bishop
caroline.bishop@thelocal.com
@calbish
31 October 2017
15:49 CET+01:00
If you’ve ever been to London, you’ll know how militant users of the tube can be about obeying the rules.
If visitors fail to stand on the correct side of escalators (stand on the right, walk on the left), or don’t let people off trains before attempting to get on, they feel Londonders’ wrath – and with good reason: these rules work, keeping this behemoth of a city moving with the least amount of fuss. 
 
Now Geneva is taking inspiration from these very British rules to encourage public transport users in the city of Calvin to be more courteous to each other. 
 
On Monday three actors dressed as quintessential Brits – one in the busby and red jacket of a Buckingham Palace Foot Guard; one in black tie and top hat; and a third dressed as the Queen – were on hand at Geneva’s Cornavin train station to show people how to board trams and buses in a polite and respectful manner.
 
He's normally outside Buck House, but now he's showing Geneva residents how to board a tram. Photo: Geneva transport dept. 
 
The aim was to stop people pushing onto carriages without waiting for others to get off first – a common occurrence in Geneva. 
 
The stunt was part of the city’s ongoing GE-RESPECTE campaign, initiated last year by the city’s transport department, to raise awareness and encourage civilized behaviour among transport users. 
 
“On public transport the English take care to be respectful, they let people get off [before boarding],” Geneva transport minister Luc Barthassat told The Local. “These are things that unfortunately in Geneva we get the impression have been lost. When people are in a hurry they fail to pay attention to others.”
 
The three clichéd British characters were chosen for the campaign “because everyone knows them”, he said, adding that public transport users in Japan are also known for being polite but that the proximity of Britain and British culture makes their behaviour more relevant to the Swiss.
 
To boost awareness of the campaign the three actors also gave out mint chocolate in the station – mint is a popular chocolate flavour in England but, as any English expat in Switzerland knows, it's not common in the alpine country.
 
 
“The campaign is aimed at every transport user, whatever their chosen method of transport,” Barthassat added. “That’s really the main objective, to make everyone realize that they have a role to play, that with better behaviour things will work better.”
 
 
 
The overwhelming reaction has been positive, with many posting their responses on social media. 
 
“An excellent idea to go ‘British’”, one woman wrote on the campaign’s Facebook page, adding that her experience of using public transport on a recent visit to London was very positive. “It’s a shame the weather isn’t better [in England], because for the kindness and self-discipline of the English I would certainly move there...”
 
“In London, people wait patiently in line for the bus and wait until other people get off before boarding,” said another.
 
Many bemoaned the lack of respect among users of Geneva’s public transport system and hailed the campaign as a good idea, though one commenter said it offered an ‘idealistic’ view of English behaviour. 
 
“English politeness is an urban legend,” said another. 
 
 
The 'Brits' wait with passengers at a bus stop. Photo: Geneva transport dept
public transportpolitenessbritishpopular

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

10 reasons to get on board with Qatar Airway’s QSuite

Double beds, pyjamas, a family dinner table, actual closing doors, and 3,000 films? Yes, this is a plane we’re talking about – not a mansion. Here are 10 reasons you should get on board with Qatar Airway’s new QSuite.

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

This little country is possibly Europe’s best-kept secret

Related articles

Zurich admits to ‘losing’ nearly a thousand works of art over the years

Swiss glaciers suffered 'extreme' melting in the past year

Ten facts about Geneva’s famous jet d’eau

Europe’s largest freshwater aquarium opens in Lausanne

Thieves steal 700 kilos of grapes from Swiss vineyard

Two thirds of Swiss find their neighbours annoying

600kg tractor wheel lands on Swiss couple’s house roof

Swiss village gets to keep abandoned gold bars
Advertisement

More news

Survey: Switzerland has mental health Röstigraben

More than a third of adults in Switzerland have immigrant roots

Lausanne brings in fines for spitting and urinating in the streets
Advertisement

Lausanne residents demonstrate against Islamophobia

Survey: Swiss back cantonal regulation of health insurance premiums

Organ donation: initiative aims to change Swiss system to ‘opt out’

MPs: anti-burqa initiative 'would not sort out the problems it claims to combat'
Advertisement
4,691 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Survey: Switzerland has mental health Röstigraben
  2. Six injured on rides at Basel's autumn fair
  3. Geneva employs 'Brits' to show locals how to be polite on public transport
  4. Swiss glaciers suffered 'extreme' melting in the past year
  5. Olympic committee recognizes video games as sports
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/11
Black Friday and Manor Card
01/11
New federal council photo
01/11
Right to refuse "break-in"
01/11
Apartment handover
01/11
Do I really have to keep my dogs on a leash?
01/11
Limitations of PostFinance Card?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
02/10
Dog lover seeking dog to walk
11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
View all notices
Advertisement