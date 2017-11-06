Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Oxford professor denies sexual misconduct with minors in Geneva

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
6 November 2017
17:56 CET+01:00
tariq ramadan

Share this article

Oxford professor denies sexual misconduct with minors in Geneva
Tariq Ramadan. Photo: Sia Kambou/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
6 November 2017
17:56 CET+01:00
The prominent Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan on Monday rejected allegations of sexual misconduct with minors while he was teaching in Geneva decades ago, which have been published in Swiss media.
Ramadan, a Swiss national who is now a leading Oxford professor, vowed legal action over claims reported by the Tribune de Geneve newspaper on Saturday.
   
"Anonymous allegations have been made against me in Geneva accusing me of the abuse of students who were minors nearly 25 years ago," Ramadan said on Twitter.
   
"I categorically deny these allegations," he said, adding that he was filing a libel suit.
   
Ramadan, 55, is also facing investigations in France for the alleged rape of two women, which he denies.
   
The Tribune de Geneve said it spoke to four women who had been Ramadan's students in the 1980s and 1990s, when he taught at public schools in Geneva.
   
One woman, identified as Lea, said she was forced to fend off his sexual advances when she was 14.
   
Three others, whose ages ranged from 15 to 18 at the time, told the paper that Ramadan used his authority as their teacher to initiate sexual relationships.
   
Geneva justice ministry spokesman Henri Della Casa told AFP that he had no information regarding any criminal complaints made against Ramadan, whose grandfather founded Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood Islamist movement.
   
Della Casa did not immediately respond when asked if Ramadan had yet filed a libel case in Swiss courts.
   
Geneva education officials were also quoted in local media as saying that they received no allegations of misconduct against Ramadan while he was teaching in the city.
   
Ramadan has filed counter-charges for libel regarding the French allegations, which he has denounced as a "campaign of lies launched by my adversaries".
   
Henda Ayari lodged a rape complaint against Ramadan over an alleged 2012 assault in a Paris hotel.
   
A second, unidentified woman accused him of raping her in a hotel room in 2009.
   
Ramadan, a professor of contemporary Islamic studies at Oxford University, is popular among conservative Muslims, while secular critics accuse him of promoting a political form of Islam.
   
The claims against him followed a surge in public discussion about sexual assault triggered by the multiple allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.
tariq ramadan
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Swiss professor takes leave of absence from Oxford over sexual abuse allegations

France expels Swiss Islamist
Advertisement

More news

Swiss among ten arrested in French anti-terror operation

PODCAST: "You don't have to be very successful to get into the AfD"

UN: Carbon dioxide in atmosphere hits new high
Advertisement

Podcast: "There's no safe option in Catalonia now"

Swiss man admits spying on German tax officials out of 'patriotism' and profit

Swiss tourists suffer brutal attack in India

WHO chief reverses Mugabe ambassador appointment
Advertisement
4,642 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Snowfall ends Switzerland’s Indian summer
  2. Former Uefa executive missing for more than two weeks
  3. How to enjoy cheese fondue like the Swiss
  4. Zurich police will no longer automatically name nationality of crime suspects
  5. The ski season starts now! Some Swiss resorts open this weekend
Advertisement

Discussion forum

09/11
Specialists for new house take over
09/11
First step to Switzerland
09/11
Torrent Download - legal or not
09/11
Why are you leaving?
09/11
Why do the Swiss use snail mail so much?
08/11
Black Lives Matter lands in Lausanne, just...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
View all notices
Advertisement