Snowfall ends Switzerland’s Indian summer

The webcam at Wengen, in the Bernese Oberland, on Monday morning. Image: Wengen webcam

Distinctly chilly temperatures and widespread precipitation brought the mild, sunny autumn to an end over the weekend, with snow falling in the Alps and down to 600m altitude in some parts of the country on Sunday night.

A cold front crossed the country on Sunday, said MeteoSuisse, bringing cold air from the north-east in the form of a chilly bise wind gusting above 50km/hr in many parts.

The snow limit dropped to 800m on Sunday night, with abundant precipitation in the Alps, said MeteoNews , predicting it would drop further to 600m during the course of Monday.

Above 1,500m in the Alps up to one metre of snow is expected.

Indeed, many alpine resorts were showing fresh snow on their webcams and social media feeds on Monday morning, including Nendaz and Verbier in the Valais, resorts in the Bernese Oberland and the Val d'Anniviers.

Snowed most of today higher up (25cm new snow @ 2332m) above 2000m but the temps have now dropped & snowing down to the village. #Mürren pic.twitter.com/uYszSupj7C — Mürren Lover (@Murrenlover) November 5, 2017

The sudden drop in temperatures was preceded by a warm foehn wind on Saturday which kept the air mild, particularly in eastern parts of the country where temperatures reached 19 degrees in places.

In general October was unusually warm, dry and sunny , with temperatures 1.3 degrees above the norm for that time of year. In parts it was the sunniest October since records began.