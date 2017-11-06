Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Snowfall ends Switzerland’s Indian summer

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
6 November 2017
08:51 CET+01:00
weathersnow

Share this article

Snowfall ends Switzerland’s Indian summer
The webcam at Wengen, in the Bernese Oberland, on Monday morning. Image: Wengen webcam
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
6 November 2017
08:51 CET+01:00
Distinctly chilly temperatures and widespread precipitation brought the mild, sunny autumn to an end over the weekend, with snow falling in the Alps and down to 600m altitude in some parts of the country on Sunday night.
A cold front crossed the country on Sunday, said MeteoSuisse, bringing cold air from the north-east in the form of a chilly bise wind gusting above 50km/hr in many parts.
 
The snow limit dropped to 800m on Sunday night, with abundant precipitation in the Alps, said MeteoNews, predicting it would drop further to 600m during the course of Monday.
 
Above 1,500m in the Alps up to one metre of snow is expected. 
 
Indeed, many alpine resorts were showing fresh snow on their webcams and social media feeds on Monday morning, including Nendaz and Verbier in the Valais, resorts in the Bernese Oberland and the Val d'Anniviers.
 
 
 
The sudden drop in temperatures was preceded by a warm foehn wind on Saturday which kept the air mild, particularly in eastern parts of the country where temperatures reached 19 degrees in places.
 
In general October was unusually warm, dry and sunny, with temperatures 1.3 degrees above the norm for that time of year. In parts it was the sunniest October since records began.  
 

 

Swiss ski resorts will be hoping this change in the weather marks the start of the winter season. However early snow does not guarantee a prolonged ski season. Last year snow arrived in November but was followed by an exceptionally dry December and no fresh snow until January in many parts of the country. 

weathersnow
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Swiss glaciers suffered 'extreme' melting in the past year

Alpine passes close as snow hits Switzerland

Cold spell set to interrupt golden October weather

Swiss ski resorts wake up to September snow

Strong winds cause chaos for Swiss roads and airports

Heavy rain pummels eastern Switzerland

Bye bye summer? Temperatures in Switzerland set to plunge by 15C

Brr! Snow interrupts Swiss summer
Advertisement

More news

Could this be Switzerland's hottest ever summer?

Violent storms end Swiss heatwave

Heavy rain puts an end to Switzerland's heatwave
Advertisement

Parts of Switzerland experience hottest night EVER

Heatwave puts June on course to be among hottest on record in Switzerland

Swiss spring was third hottest on record

Switzerland sweats under late May heatwave
Advertisement
4,642 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Snowfall ends Switzerland’s Indian summer
  2. Former Uefa executive missing for more than two weeks
  3. How to enjoy cheese fondue like the Swiss
  4. Zurich police will no longer automatically name nationality of crime suspects
  5. The ski season starts now! Some Swiss resorts open this weekend
Advertisement

Discussion forum

09/11
Specialists for new house take over
09/11
First step to Switzerland
09/11
Torrent Download - legal or not
09/11
Why are you leaving?
09/11
Why do the Swiss use snail mail so much?
08/11
Black Lives Matter lands in Lausanne, just...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
View all notices
Advertisement