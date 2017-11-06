Snowfall ends Switzerland’s Indian summer

Winter is coming in #Nendaz @valaiswallis #inlovewithswitzerland pic.twitter.com/xlRUEc03Wm— Nendaz Switzerland (@NendazSuisse) November 5, 2017
Snowed most of today higher up (25cm new snow @ 2332m) above 2000m but the temps have now dropped & snowing down to the village. #Mürren pic.twitter.com/uYszSupj7C— Mürren Lover (@Murrenlover) November 5, 2017
Feeling excited to see colors have changed. Welcome Winter ❄️/ 📷 @qn_nicolas #Verbier #inlovewithswitzerland pic.twitter.com/i5YDQllGeb— Verbier (@VerbierResorts) November 5, 2017
Swiss ski resorts will be hoping this change in the weather marks the start of the winter season. However early snow does not guarantee a prolonged ski season. Last year snow arrived in November but was followed by an exceptionally dry December and no fresh snow until January in many parts of the country.