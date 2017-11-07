The ski season starts now! Some Swiss resorts open this weekend

The Lac de Vaux area of Verbier will be open this weekend. Photo: Verbier.ch

The recent colder weather and fresh snow at altitude has led some resorts to open their slopes early.

The resort of Verbier in the Valais announced it will open some pistes for the first time this season on Friday November 10th.

More than 40cms of fresh snow has fallen on Verbier in recent days, the resort said in a statement

In addition, the cold temperatures have allowed the resort to use its snow cannons to produce further snow.

As a result the Lac de Vaux area will be open from Friday with “excellent conditions” it said. Other pistes may open as more snow arrives.

The resort will only open on weekends in November, before the season starts properly on December 2nd.

The Graubunden resort of Laax partially opened on November 4th, while the Stand-Trübsee slope in Engelberg will open daily from this Saturday.

Crans-Montana will open on weekends from Saturday 18th November, before the season starts properly on December 2nd.

But ski lift operators will be hoping this season doesn’t mimic 2016/17 in other ways – last year November snow was followed by the driest December in 150 years and no fresh flakes arrived until January.

Of course glacier skiing is available year-round in Switzerland at resorts including Zermatt and Saas-Fee. The winter season at Glacier 3,000 officially began on October 28th.