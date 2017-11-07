Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Valais launches referendum campaign for Sion Olympics

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
7 November 2017
09:33 CET+01:00
sionolympicsvalais

Share this article

Valais launches referendum campaign for Sion Olympics
The Swiss bobsleigh team competes at the last Winter Games in Sochi. Photo: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
7 November 2017
09:33 CET+01:00
The president of Sion and the Valais cantonal government on Monday launched their campaign in favour of staging the Winter Olympics in Sion in 2026, hoping the public will agree with them when they go to vote on the issue on June 10th next year.
While Sion would be the name on the bid, in fact the Games would be staged in several different cantons under the current proposal, including Bern, Fribourg and Vaud. 
 
The idea is that those cantons – and others across Switzerland who are not participating – share the cost of the Games, which intends to benefit the whole of the country, according to the canton’s sports minister Frédéric Favre.
 
The total cost is likely to be upwards of 2.4 billion francs, though the current 300 million franc security budget may well rise, RTS reported last week.  
 
The Swiss federal government has already pledged one billion francs of taxpayers' money in support of the bid -- a move that was criticized by many, according to 20 Minuten
 
In a press conference on Monday, Favre said the absolute maximum that the canton would have to pay towards building infrastructure for the Games was 60 million francs, reported news agency ATS
 
That would include transforming of the village of Fiesch, cross-country skiing infrastructure in Conches and a new downhill ski arrival stadium in Crans-Montana – work that needed to be done, Olympics or not, said Favre.
 
The total bill for that would be 81 million francs, of which the canton would pay a maximum of 60 million, with the federal government, communes and third parties stumping up for the rest. 
 
The canton would also pay an as-yet unspecified share of the security bill, he said, with other cantons stepping up to provide police and security personnel. 
 
Hosting the Olympics would be a real boon for the canton, helping to develop the region into a year-round destination, added economy minister Christophe Darbellay. 
 
He will be hoping residents of the Valais will agree when they go to vote next June. 
 
The Bernese commune of Kandersteg, which would host ski jumping under current plans, will also vote on the issue in June, while the canton of Bern as a whole – the cities of Bern and Biel/Bienne would host ice hockey games – will vote at the end of 2018.
 
Currently a referendum is not planned in Vaud, said ATS. The Vaud cantonal capital Lausanne is the intended host of the ice-skating competition, while Leysin in the Vaud Alps would stage slopestyle.
 
Switzerland has until January 2019 to officially lodge its bid with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which will choose the 2026 host city the following October. 
 
If Swiss voters reject the plan then the IOC may be left with no choice at all. 
 
Voters in Austria's Tyrol region recently quashed the idea of bidding for the Games, leaving Calgary in Canada as Sion’s only potential rival.
 
sionolympicsvalais
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Olympic committee recognizes video games as sports

Cost of Sion Olympics likely to be far more than previously stated

Swiss government backs Sion 2026 as date set for Valais vote

IOC 'disappointed' by Innsbruck's vote against potential Olympic bid

Sion football club president banned for hitting critic

Swiss launches more ski flights between Sion and UK

IOC strategy pays off as Los Angeles agrees to take on 2028 Olympics

IOC agrees to award two Olympics at same time
Advertisement

More news

The ski season starts now! Some Swiss resorts open this weekend

Chinese cyclist expelled from event after attacking Swiss rivals

Fifa corruption trial opens in New York
Advertisement

Federer scoops eighth Swiss Indoors title in Basel

'Swiss Miss' Hingis announces retirement, this time for good

Federer dispatches Frenchman to reach Basel quarters

Wawrinka's coach steps down after four years
Advertisement
4,642 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Snowfall ends Switzerland’s Indian summer
  2. Former Uefa executive missing for more than two weeks
  3. How to enjoy cheese fondue like the Swiss
  4. Zurich police will no longer automatically name nationality of crime suspects
  5. The ski season starts now! Some Swiss resorts open this weekend
Advertisement

Discussion forum

09/11
Specialists for new house take over
09/11
First step to Switzerland
09/11
Torrent Download - legal or not
09/11
Why are you leaving?
09/11
Why do the Swiss use snail mail so much?
08/11
Black Lives Matter lands in Lausanne, just...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
View all notices
Advertisement