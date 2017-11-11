Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Swiss-US family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide: police

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
11 November 2017
15:26 CET+01:00
crime

Swiss-US family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide: police
Countryside in the state of Utah. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
11 November 2017
15:26 CET+01:00
A family of four that had just moved from Switzerland to Utah has been found dead, in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide, authorities in the western US state said.

Mapleton Police Chief John Jackson said Friday that the family moved from Switzerland to the small town when American Timothy Griffith, 45, found a job.

He was found dead Thursday along with his 42-year-old wife Jessica Griffith, his 16-year-old stepdaughter Samantha Badel and 5-year-old son Alexandre Griffith, police said.

Neighbours were stunned.

"I just can't imagine what happened, when I talked to him there was no depression there was no anything. It's just amazing just comprehend what happened," neighbour Doug Allin told KUTV.

"It seems like everyone was getting along really good." 

crime
