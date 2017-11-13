Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Journalists from Switzerland arrested and held for two days in UAE

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
13 November 2017
08:37 CET+01:00
journalists

Share this article

Journalists from Switzerland arrested and held for two days in UAE
The Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum, designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, officially opened on November 11th. Photo: Guiseppe Cacace/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
13 November 2017
08:37 CET+01:00
Two journalists covering the opening of the Abu Dhabi Louvre museum for Swiss public broadcaster RTS were arrested and held for two days, their employer said on Sunday, slamming an attack on press freedom.
Journalist Serge Enderlin and cameraman Jon Bjorgvinsson were arrested in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday while they were shooting images at an outdoor market, the broadcaster said.
   
RTS "condemns the violation of press freedom targeting its journalists," RTS chief Pascal Crittin said on Twitter.
   
The men, who had arrived in the country early last week and who were accredited to cover the opening of the new Louvre museum, were held for more than 50 hours, with no possibility to communicate with the outside world, the broadcaster said.
   
The journalists were interrogated for up to nine hours at a time, and were blindfolded as they were shuttled between different locations, it said.
   
Their camera, computers, hard drives and other material were confiscated, RTS said.
   
The authorities appeared to want to know the reason for their shoot in the marketplace, where they seemed angered by the fact that Pakistani workers had been filmed.
   
They also asked the journalists if they were working with a third-party state or a non-governmental organisation, RTS said.
   
The men were finally released overnight to Sunday and were permitted to fly back to Zurich, leaving their equipment and most of their other belongings behind, it added.
journalists
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

10 reasons to get on board with Qatar Airway’s QSuite

Related articles

Journalists including Italian, Swiss arrested over Venezuela prison report

UN urges Iran to stop arresting journalists
Advertisement

More news

Swiss man sneaks onto London-Geneva flight and hides in toilet

Kidnapped Swiss aid worker freed in Darfur

French-Swiss cement maker investigated over alleged payments to Islamic State
Advertisement

UAE says Swiss journalists were questioned but not arrested

Swiss-US family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide: police

Swiss man who spied on German tax officials avoids jail time

Swiss among ten arrested in French anti-terror operation
Advertisement
4,714 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Journalists from Switzerland arrested and held for two days in UAE
  2. Switzerland battered by strong winds, rain and snow
  3. Should parents in Switzerland be banned from smacking their children?
  4. Man crushed under train at Winterthur station
  5. Report: Swiss are richer than ever but wealth inequality persists
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/11
Buying a french bulldog
15/11
Wifi in Swiss houses
15/11
Advice, considering buying Dacia Duster 4x4
15/11
Daycare, any subvention?
15/11
How can I buy shares in Switzerland?
15/11
Ski Clothing - cheap vs expensive
View all discussions

Noticeboard

08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
View all notices
Advertisement