Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Assisted suicide increasingly popular in Switzerland

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
15 November 2017
10:50 CET+01:00
assisted suicideexit

Share this article

Assisted suicide increasingly popular in Switzerland
Photo:LightHunter/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
15 November 2017
10:50 CET+01:00
More people in Switzerland than ever before are turning to assisted suicide to end their lives, according to the latest statistics.
In 2015, 965 Swiss residents used assisted suicide services in Switzerland, according to the latest figures from the Swiss statistics office.
 
That’s up from 742 the year before and a remarkable rise on the year 2000 when only 86 people resorted to assisted suicide, said the Tages Anzeiger.
 
Women are more likely than men to seek assistance to die (539 against 426 in 2015). In contrast, far fewer women commit unassisted suicide (279 against 792 men in 2015).
 
The figures do not include people who come from abroad to commit suicide in Switzerland.
 
Speaking to the Tages Anzeiger, medical professor Felix Gutzwiller said the reason for the rise in assisted suicide was related to Switzerland’s aging population and elderly people’s increasing desire to take control over the end of their lives.
 
Assisted suicide organizations are now more accepted by the medical profession than they used to be, he said. 
 
What’s more, today’s elderly have grown up knowing about assisted suicide organization Exit, which was founded in 1982, and the organization’s membership has doubled over the past ten years.
 
Understanding of euthanasia has increased in recent years, added Exit director Bernard Sutter. 
 
Twenty years ago finding a doctor to issue a prescription for the deadly drug used by Exit was much more difficult than it is today, he said.
 
 
Exit offers its services only to Swiss residents who must be members of the organization. Currently, they must have an incurable illness, though the group is considering extending its service to elderly people in good health.
 
A second Swiss organization, Dignitas, also provides assisted suicide services to non-Swiss who live outside the country. 
 
All ‘end-of-life’ workers are unpaid volunteers, since assisted suicide is only legal in Switzerland if the assistant does not benefit financially from the person’s death. 
 
The figures on assisted suicide in 2015 came out of an analysis of all causes of death in that year by the Swiss statistics office.
 
The flu epidemic at the start of the year and the July heatwave contributed to a six per cent rise in the number of deaths compared to the previous year. 
 
The rise meant life expectancy in Switzerland actually dipped slightly in 2015, something that hadn’t happened since 1990, however that rose again in 2016 when the number of deaths fell. 
 
The principal causes of death in 2015 remained accident and suicide for young people under the age of 40, and cancer and cardiovascular problems for older people.
 
assisted suicideexit
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

10 reasons to get on board with Qatar Airway’s QSuite

Related articles

Co-founder of Swiss assisted suicide organization Exit dies aged 100

Swiss group Exit considers extending right-to-die to elderly in good health

Italian DJ dies in Switzerland after government delays on assisted dying law

Brothers go to court to stop suicide of sibling

Assisted suicide on the rise in Switzerland

Majority of over 50s consider assisted suicide

Swiss hospital responds to right-to-die patients

30 percent leap in assisted deaths in Switzerland
Advertisement

More news

Swiss health insurance to cover some foreign treatment

Switzerland has too many fat cats – literally

Federal health office quashes Bern’s pot pilot project
Advertisement

Report: Swiss are richer than ever but wealth inequality persists

Geneva initiative aims to cap health insurance premiums

Should parents in Switzerland be banned from smacking their children?

UN urges Switzerland to fight harder against discrimination and racism
Advertisement
4,704 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss man sneaks onto London-Geneva flight and hides in toilet
  2. Report: Swiss are richer than ever but wealth inequality persists
  3. Switzerland has too many fat cats – literally
  4. Diamond sale breaks record in Geneva auction
  5. How to have a wonderful wedding in Switzerland
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/11
Why do music FM radio stations only play "pop"...
16/11
B1.3 private lessons at a reasonable rate with...
16/11
Buying a french bulldog
16/11
Lack of radiators / heating in apartment
16/11
Paternity Leave
16/11
Pricing extras on a second hand X3 using eurotaxglass
View all discussions

Noticeboard

08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
View all notices
Advertisement