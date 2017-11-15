Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Kidnapped Swiss aid worker freed in Darfur

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
15 November 2017
11:14 CET+01:00
aid workerkidnappingdarfuf

Share this article

Kidnapped Swiss aid worker freed in Darfur
UN peacekeepers in Kutum, North Darfur. Photo: AFP/UNAMID/Albert Gonzalez Farran
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
15 November 2017
11:14 CET+01:00
Sudanese security forces have freed a Swiss aid worker who was kidnapped in Darfur last month in an overnight operation in the war-torn region, a Sudanese official said on Wednesday.
Her abduction was the first such reported incident in Darfur since the United Nations began scaling back its peacekeeping force in the region earlier this year.
   
The release of the aid worker, whose identity has not been revealed by Sudan or Swiss authorities, comes as the UN Security Council meets on Wednesday to assess the downsizing of the peacekeeping mission in Darfur.
   
"Agents of Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Services carried out an overnight operation and freed the Swiss aid worker from near Kutum" in North Darfur state, its deputy governor Mohamed Barima told AFP.
   
"She is safe and in good health."
   
A security source in Khartoum said the aid worker would be brought to the Sudanese capital later on Wednesday.
   
Unidentified men on October 7th kidnapped the Swiss national, who had lived in Sudan for many years, from near her residence in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur.
   
The kidnapping came despite repeated claims by Sudanese officials that the Darfur region was now safe as the long-running conflict there had ended.
aid workerkidnappingdarfuf
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

10 reasons to get on board with Qatar Airway’s QSuite

Related articles

Kidnapping of Swiss boy raises online gaming fears

Bern struggling to free Swiss kidnapped again in Mali

Video 'claims responsibility' for Swiss woman's kidnapping

Extremists abduct Swiss woman in north Mali

Bern issues condolences over Paris terrorist attack

Questions linger over abducted teen's murder

Marchers protest judicial 'lapses' in woman's death

Yemen kidnappers return Red Cross hostages
Advertisement

More news

Swiss man sneaks onto London-Geneva flight and hides in toilet

French-Swiss cement maker investigated over alleged payments to Islamic State

UAE says Swiss journalists were questioned but not arrested
Advertisement

Journalists from Switzerland arrested and held for two days in UAE

Swiss-US family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide: police

Swiss man who spied on German tax officials avoids jail time

Swiss among ten arrested in French anti-terror operation
Advertisement
4,704 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss man sneaks onto London-Geneva flight and hides in toilet
  2. Report: Swiss are richer than ever but wealth inequality persists
  3. Switzerland has too many fat cats – literally
  4. Diamond sale breaks record in Geneva auction
  5. How to have a wonderful wedding in Switzerland
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/11
Looking for volunteering activities around Zurich
16/11
Why do music FM radio stations only play "pop"...
16/11
B1.3 private lessons at a reasonable rate with...
16/11
Buying a french bulldog
16/11
Lack of radiators / heating in apartment
16/11
Paternity Leave
View all discussions

Noticeboard

08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
View all notices
Advertisement