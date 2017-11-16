Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Couple found dead in suspected double murder near Bern

16 November 2017
09:07 CET+01:00
Couple found dead in suspected double murder near Bern
A man and a woman in their 60s were found dead in a house in Suberg, in the canton of Bern, early on Wednesday morning.
Bern cantonal police said in a statement that they were alerted at around 2am.
 
On arrival at the house they found the bodies of two victims, a 65-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman. 
 
Initial investigations led police to assume they are dealing with a double murder. 
 
According to newspaper 20 Minutes, it was the couple’s dog who raised the alert, barking in the early hours of the morning. 
 
A neighbour told the paper that the woman was a housewife and the man a fireman who had recently retired. They had a 23-year-old daughter.
 
Police are working with forensics and the Institute of Legal Medicine at Bern University to analyze the crime scene, where work is ongoing. 
 
They are also seeing witnesses. Anyone with information should call Bern police on 032 344 5111.
 
