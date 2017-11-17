Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Bern cycling campaign sees grant accidentally slashed after officials mess up vote

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
17 November 2017
10:18 CET+01:00
vote

Share this article

Bern cycling campaign sees grant accidentally slashed after officials mess up vote
Photo: lofilolo/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
17 November 2017
10:18 CET+01:00
Most Bern city councillors were in favour of a new campaign to encourage people in the Swiss capital to get on their bikes, however on Thursday they accidentally voted to slash the campaign’s grant by more than half after some councillors pressed the wrong button during the electronic vote.
According to news agency ATS a majority of the council wanted to give the campaign a grant of 750,000 francs, and that was the predicted outcome of the vote. 
 
However in the end the majority backed a motion by a minority of councillors to offer only a 350,000 franc grant. 
 
“I didn’t understand the president of the council and thought the vote was for another motion,” councillor Patrick Wyss explained to ATS, saying he told his party colleagues to press the green button instead of the red. 
 
After realizing his mistake he asked for a rerun of the vote, but the council president refused his request, saying it was lodged too late. 
 
So it’s a rather uncool outcome for Bern’s ‘Cycling is cool’ campaign, expected to launch in 2018 for a three-year period.
vote
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

10 reasons to get on board with Qatar Airway’s QSuite

Related articles

Swiss vote against plan to save pensions

Swiss vote on plan to save pensions

Switzerland moves a step closer to voting on nationwide burqa ban

Survey: narrow majority in favour of pension reform

Finance minister makes new bid to reform company tax

Guaranteed income and tax equality: what the Swiss public said NO to in 2016

Swiss may vote again on restricting immigration

Swiss to vote on faster nuclear phaseout
Advertisement

More news

Should the Swiss government introduce gender quotas?

Swiss foreign office apparently prepared to mediate in Spanish-Catalan stalemate

Swiss politician convicted of helping migrants enter illegally
Advertisement

Switzerland ratifies Forced Labour Convention

Ignazio Cassis is elected Switzerland’s new federal councillor

Two Bern villages vote against following Moutier to canton Jura

This is how Switzerland elects a new federal councillor
Advertisement
4,669 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss man sneaks onto London-Geneva flight and hides in toilet
  2. Switzerland has too many fat cats – literally
  3. Swiss health insurance to cover some foreign treatment
  4. Diamond sale breaks record in Geneva auction
  5. Assisted suicide increasingly popular in Switzerland
Advertisement

Discussion forum

18/11
Wifi in Swiss houses
17/11
Cost of food
17/11
Zug - where to park
17/11
Wingly - flight sharing
17/11
How long until a vacuum sealed leg of lamb...
17/11
Kunsthaus Zürich toddler unfriendly?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
View all notices
Advertisement