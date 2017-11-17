Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Report: A fifth of Swiss residents struggle financially

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
17 November 2017
09:42 CET+01:00
moneyquality of lifeincome

Share this article

Report: A fifth of Swiss residents struggle financially
Photo: Mactrunk/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
17 November 2017
09:42 CET+01:00
Switzerland may offer among the highest quality of life in the world, but a fifth of people here would struggle to pay for an unexpected expense, with foreigners particularly affected, according to new figures.
In 2016, more than 21 percent of Swiss residents lived in a household that didn’t have the financial means to stump up 2,500 francs for an unexpected expense within the space of a month, the Swiss federal statistics office (BFS) said in its report on income and living conditions, published on Thursday.
 
Foreigners, in particular non-EU citizens, the unemployed, single-parent families and people with a low level of education were particularly affected.
 
One in ten Swiss can’t afford a week’s annual holiday, however that’s lower than in most of the European Union, said the BFM, citing France’s figure as 23.4 percent and Germany as 18.4 percent.
 
In Switzerland seven percent of residents are affected by “persistent poverty”, also lower than its European neighbours including France (eight percent), Austria (8.1 percent) and Germany (10.5 percent).
 
Switzerland’s quality of life is one of the highest in the world, confirmed the report, saying Swiss people’s median disposable income, adjusted for the difference in consumer prices, is 1.8 times more than the Spanish and 1.3 times that of people in France and Germany.
 
The figures back up the recent Global Wealth Report 2017 by Credit Suisse, which named Switzerland as the richest country in the world for the eighth year in a row but highlighted the fact that the country had made no progress in closing the gap between rich and poor.
 
Switzerland has achieved no reduction in wealth inequality since the year 2000, the only country among those with developed economies not to do so, found Credit Suisse.
 
moneyquality of lifeincome
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

10 reasons to get on board with Qatar Airway’s QSuite

Related articles

Thousands in Switzerland are blacklisted for not playing health insurance premiums

Report: Swiss are richer than ever but wealth inequality persists

Ticino proposes potential new minimum wage – but is it enough?

Young Swiss socialists campaign for higher taxes on rich

Report: Switzerland is no longer world’s richest country

Swiss police investigate why Geneva toilets were clogged with cash

Valais man wins over a million francs on the horses... with a 2.50 franc bet

Credit Suisse launches digital piggy bank to teach kids how to handle money
Advertisement

More news

Swiss health insurance to cover some foreign treatment

Switzerland has too many fat cats – literally

Assisted suicide increasingly popular in Switzerland
Advertisement

Federal health office quashes Bern’s pot pilot project

Geneva initiative aims to cap health insurance premiums

Should parents in Switzerland be banned from smacking their children?

UN urges Switzerland to fight harder against discrimination and racism
Advertisement
4,669 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss man sneaks onto London-Geneva flight and hides in toilet
  2. Switzerland has too many fat cats – literally
  3. Swiss health insurance to cover some foreign treatment
  4. Diamond sale breaks record in Geneva auction
  5. Assisted suicide increasingly popular in Switzerland
Advertisement

Discussion forum

18/11
Wifi in Swiss houses
17/11
Cost of food
17/11
Zug - where to park
17/11
Wingly - flight sharing
17/11
How long until a vacuum sealed leg of lamb...
17/11
Kunsthaus Zürich toddler unfriendly?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
View all notices
Advertisement