SBB offers free festive train trip to those spending Christmas alone

Not everyone has friends and family they can spend Christmas with. Now Swiss federal railways (SBB) is offering 80 people the chance to celebrate the festive season on a special train trip on Christmas Eve.

The trip will take place on a historic locomotive, which will set out from Olten at 4pm and travel through northern Switzerland to border town Koblenz, before returning to Olten five hours later.

A festive dinner will be served on board, and participants will also receive a day ticket for free travel to Olten and back.

Interested people should apply for a place on the SBB website before December 6th ahead of a draw to select participants.

Christmas in Switzerland is generally celebrated on Christmas Eve, when extended family get together for a meal – often fondue chinoise – and to open presents.

