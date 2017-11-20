SBB offers free festive train trip to those spending Christmas alone

The trip will take place on a historic locomotive, which will set out from Olten at 4pm and travel through northern Switzerland to border town Koblenz, before returning to Olten five hours later.
A festive dinner will be served on board, and participants will also receive a day ticket for free travel to Olten and back.
Interested people should apply for a place on the SBB website before December 6th ahead of a draw to select participants.
Christmas in Switzerland is generally celebrated on Christmas Eve, when extended family get together for a meal – often fondue chinoise – and to open presents.
