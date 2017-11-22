Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Fifa bans three former football executives for life

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
22 November 2017
08:38 CET+01:00
fifafootballcorruption

Share this article

Fifa bans three former football executives for life
Photo: Michael Buholzer/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
22 November 2017
08:38 CET+01:00
Fifa's ethics committee on Tuesday slapped lifetime bans on three former world football executives who have all pleaded guilty to corruption charges in US courts.
Rafael Esquivel, a former head of the Venezuelan Football Association, Nicaragua's Julio Rocha, a former Fifa development officer, and Richard Lai of Guam, who served on Fifa's auditing body, have all been barred from any further involvement in the sport.
   
"The adjudicatory chamber found Mr. Lai, Mr. Rocha and Mr. Esquivel guilty of having violated article 21 (bribery and corruption) of the Fifa Code of Ethics," said a statement from the ethics watchdog of world football's governing body.
   
"The officials are banned for life from all football-related activities... at national and international level," it added.
   
The three are among the 42 officials and marketing executives who have been indicted by the United States justice department as part of its sprawling probe into football corruption.
   
Esquivel, who also served as the vice president of South American governing body CONMEBOL, pleaded guilty to racketeering and wire fraud in November of last year.
   
He admitted to taking bribes in exchange for the awarding of football media and marketing rights.
   
Rocha, who once headed Nicaragua's football association, pleaded guilty to similar offences in December 2016.
   
Lai, in addition to his Fifa role, also led the football association in his native Guam.
   
He pleaded guilty in April to a variety of corruption-related offences including selling his vote ahead Fifa elections.
   
The US investigation, which came to light in May 2015, uncorked the largest scandal in the history of world football.
   
The first trial in the case began last week in New York, where three South American former officials are accused of graft worth million of dollars.
fifafootballcorruption
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Related articles

Basel shock Manchester United with late winner

Swiss triumph over Northern Ireland to qualify for World Cup

Sepp Blatter accused of sexual assault at awards ceremony

Former Uefa executive missing for more than two weeks

Fifa corruption trial opens in New York

Paris Saint Germain boss grilled by Swiss prosecutors in corruption probe

Former FIFA president Blatter says he is going to World Cup

Switzerland opens fresh corruption probe against football executives
Advertisement

More news

Federer happy with 'amazing year' despite loss at ATP Finals

Federer reaches semifinals in London and becomes world's highest earning athlete

Swiss cycling champ faces investigation over cheating allegations
Advertisement

The ski season starts now! Some Swiss resorts open this weekend

Valais launches referendum campaign for Sion Olympics

Chinese cyclist expelled from event after attacking Swiss rivals

Federer scoops eighth Swiss Indoors title in Basel
Advertisement
4,669 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Government to allow more foreign workers into Switzerland in 2018
  2. Study: Switzerland is world leader in attracting and retaining top talent
  3. It's Christmas market season! Glug a Glühwein at these wonderful Swiss markets this year
  4. Woman shot dead in Geneva street
  5. Study: average Swiss household has 7,000 francs monthly disposable income
Advertisement

Discussion forum

24/11
What is this box above the door?
24/11
Dress code
24/11
Car Exportation into EU country
23/11
Wearing shorts in winter
23/11
Second Pillar Inheritance?
23/11
Anywhere near Zürich that cuts plastic to size?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
View all notices
Advertisement