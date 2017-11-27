15-year-old killed crossing train tracks near Rolle station

A 15-year-old boy died on Saturday night when he was hit by a train when crossing the tracks near Rolle station, police said.

According to initial investigations, the 15-year-old and his cousin, a girl of 14, were walking beside the railway line with the aim of joining friends in an area the other side of the tracks, Vaud police said in a statement

As they were crossing the tracks, the 15-year-old managed to warn his cousin that a train was coming.

She managed to take cover beneath a noise barrier, but for unknown reasons the 15-year-old did not do the same and was hit by the train travelling towards Lausanne at 140km/hr.

The train driver made an emergency stop but was not able to avoid hitting the youth, who died at the scene.