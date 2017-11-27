Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

15-year-old killed crossing train tracks near Rolle station

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
27 November 2017
10:52 CET+01:00
trainaccident

Share this article

15-year-old killed crossing train tracks near Rolle station
Photo: Koraysa/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
27 November 2017
10:52 CET+01:00
A 15-year-old boy died on Saturday night when he was hit by a train when crossing the tracks near Rolle station, police said.
According to initial investigations, the 15-year-old and his cousin, a girl of 14, were walking beside the railway line with the aim of joining friends in an area the other side of the tracks, Vaud police said in a statement
 
As they were crossing the tracks, the 15-year-old managed to warn his cousin that a train was coming. 
 
She managed to take cover beneath a noise barrier, but for unknown reasons the 15-year-old did not do the same and was hit by the train travelling towards Lausanne at 140km/hr.
 
The train driver made an emergency stop but was not able to avoid hitting the youth, who died at the scene. 
 
trainaccident
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Related articles

One dead in accident on Swiss motorway

Man crushed under train at Winterthur station

Suspended sentence for driver who caused fatal accident while using smartphone

SBB to test out a total smoking ban in stations

Six injured on rides at Basel's autumn fair

Driver acquitted over killing of drunk man who lay on road

At least 30 injured in accident at Andermatt train station

Geneva man dies in glider accident
Advertisement

More news

Famed Swiss climber Ueli Steck dies on Everest

Cyclists cause almost half of all bike accidents in Switzerland

Easter getaways more popular than ever with Swiss

Advertisement

Another Swiss train derails a week after Lucerne incident

Lucerne station to stay closed until Monday following derailment

Lucerne station remains closed after derailment

Seven injured after train from Italy derails in Switzerland
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Albinen slams 'misleading' international media coverage of settlement offer
  2. Injured pedestrian found lying by Swiss motorway
  3. Swiss postboxes remain full despite digitalization
  4. 15-year-old killed crossing train tracks near Rolle station
  5. Swiss ski champ Feuz wins season opener in Canada
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/11
Bereavement flights to the USA?
28/11
Deductible expense: Commuting by car?
28/11
What's happened in Switzerland in 2017?
28/11
Where can i buy weed at lausanne
28/11
The Swiss Housing Paradox?
27/11
Swiss school system
View all discussions

Noticeboard

08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
View all notices
Advertisement