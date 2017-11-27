Albinen slams 'misleading' international media coverage of settlement offer

Albinen. Photo: Vasile Cotovanu/Flickr

The Swiss village of Albinen made worldwide headlines last week after it announced its proposal to offer a cash subsidy to people willing to come and live there.

And it seems the plan – which must still be approved by public vote – was attractive to people all over the world, with the commune receiving numerous inquiries.

But now the village authorities have slammed some of the coverage, saying in a statement that “false” media reports had caused “misplaced excitement” by implying it would be easy to take up the offer.

In fact, as The Local reported last week , there are conditions attached to the cash – which could be up to 70,000 francs for a family of four – including the proviso that you agree to stay in the village for ten years or forfeit the money, and invest a minimum of 200,000 francs in buying or building a property.

In its statement the commune set out the conditions once again, adding that any foreigner applying for the scheme must have a C permit – a Swiss permanent residency permit.

The commune said that if the scheme is adopted, “at most five to ten young families” would make a successful claim for the subsidy.

Of the many people who have contacted the commune in recent days since the story broke only “one out of a hundred could be considered a serious applicant due to the strict rules and regulations,” it added.

Mayor Beat Jost told newspaper 20 Minuten he would not be giving any more media statements.

The village will vote on the proposal at a general meeting on November 30th.