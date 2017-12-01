Snow causes chaos on the roads in Switzerland

File photo: Jan Geerk/Swiss Tourism

Snow fell across much of Switzerland on Thursday night and Friday morning down to the lowlands, causing numerous accidents on the roads, with 45 in the canton of Bern alone.

Tailbacks built up on the A9 near Lausanne on Friday morning after an accident, with another blocking the A12 between Vevey and Fribourg, reported Swiss media

Another accident closed the A1 at Kriegstetten in the early hours of Friday morning.

Meanwhile Bern police said on Twitter on Friday morning that there had been 45 accidents in the canton since 6pm Thursday.

The tweet urged people to drive carefully and adjust their speed before adding: “We wish you a nice start to winter!”

Seit gestern 18 Uhr haben sich auf teilweise schneebedeckten Berner Strassen ca. 45 Unfälle ereignet – dies v.a. im Seeland, Berner Jura, Emmental & Oberaargau. Fahren Sie vorsichtig und passen Sie Geschwindigkeit und Fahrweise an. Wir wünschen einen schönen Winteranfang! — Kantonspolizei Bern (@PoliceBern) December 1, 2017

Rail services were also disrupted on the Bern-Zofingen line, said ATS.

The snowfall is not expected to last long, with only around 6cms forecast on the Swiss lowlands.

That’s nothing on the situation exactly seven years ago, said MeteoSuisse , when considerably more snow fell during the night of November 30th to December 1st 2010. Geneva measured 29cms in 24 hours back then, a quantity expected only every 35 years.

Temperatures will hover around zero degrees this weekend before rising next week.