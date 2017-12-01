Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Snow causes chaos on the roads in Switzerland

1 December 2017
10:21 CET+01:00
File photo: Jan Geerk/Swiss Tourism
1 December 2017
10:21 CET+01:00
Snow fell across much of Switzerland on Thursday night and Friday morning down to the lowlands, causing numerous accidents on the roads, with 45 in the canton of Bern alone.
Tailbacks built up on the A9 near Lausanne on Friday morning after an accident, with another blocking the A12 between Vevey and Fribourg, reported Swiss media.
 
Another accident closed the A1 at Kriegstetten in the early hours of Friday morning. 
 
Meanwhile Bern police said on Twitter on Friday morning that there had been 45 accidents in the canton since 6pm Thursday. 
 
The tweet urged people to drive carefully and adjust their speed before adding: “We wish you a nice start to winter!”
 
 
Rail services were also disrupted on the Bern-Zofingen line, said ATS.
 
The snowfall is not expected to last long, with only around 6cms forecast on the Swiss lowlands.
 
That’s nothing on the situation exactly seven years ago, said MeteoSuisse, when considerably more snow fell during the night of November 30th to December 1st 2010. Geneva measured 29cms in 24 hours back then, a quantity expected only every 35 years.
 
Temperatures will hover around zero degrees this weekend before rising next week.
 
