Verbier opens season with nearly 2,700 skiing Santas

4 December 2017
09:11 CET+01:00
Verbier opens season with nearly 2,700 skiing Santas
Photo: The Local
4 December 2017
09:11 CET+01:00
Nearly 2,700 people dressed as Santa Claus took to the slopes of Verbier on Saturday for the ski resort’s opening session.
Now in its fourth year, the promotional event offers anyone dressed as St Nicholas, or Santa, a free day ski pass.
 
This year’s event also offered a free train from Geneva for those who signed up in advance. 
 
According to organizers 2,656 people participated on Saturday, smashing last year’s record of 1,200 and making it the largest ever gathering of Santas in Switzerland. 
 
A representative from the Guinness Book of World Records was on hand to verify the record. 
 
 
Though temperatures were well below zero, the sun made an appearance and piste conditions were good after snowfall earlier in the week. 
 
Swimming Santas
 
No doubt the skiing Santas had it easier than those who took part in another event on Sunday, the Samichlaus-Schwimmen, in Zurich. 
 
Some 324 swimmers jumped into the 7.5 degree water at the Frauenbad Zuri for the annual Christmas swim, some wearing nothing but a Santa hat. 
 
But sadly the glacial temperatures put some people off meaning the event didn’t break the record of 347 swimmers, said the event organizers.
 
verbierski
