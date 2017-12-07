Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Alain Berset elected Swiss president for 2018

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
7 December 2017
09:02 CET+01:00
alain bersetpresident

Share this article

Alain Berset elected Swiss president for 2018
Alain Berset will be the youngest Swiss president in a century. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
7 December 2017
09:02 CET+01:00
The Swiss parliament on Wednesday elected interior minister Alain Berset to serve in the largely symbolic position of president next year, making him the youngest to hold the post in a century.
The choice of the 45-year-old member of the Socialist Party from Fribourg came as no surprise, since it was his turn among the seven members of the Swiss government -- the Federal Council -- to take on the rotating one-year presidency.
   
Berset, who has been a member of the government since 2011, was voted through with the support from 190 voters out of a total 210 approved ballots, underlining strong support across the country's political divides.
   
He will replace energy and transport minister Doris Leuthard of the Christian Democrats at the helm of the government on January 1st.
   
"It is a great honour and a great responsibility," Berset told parliament after the vote, delivering his message in all four of Switzerland's official languages (German, French, Italian and Romansh).
 
 
His election with such a high proportion of the vote was hailed by all parties.
 
MP Jean-Francois Rime from the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) told 20 Minutes the socialist "would represent our country well, both here and abroad. 
 
"It's a demonstration of the cohesion of our country," said Liberal-Radical Christian Luscher.
 
"There are lots of parties and they clash sometimes, but they know to prioritize our institutions and show the world that we have a united Federal Council, elected by all."
 
 
Ueli Maurer of the SVP was elected vice-president. 
 
The Swiss president is considered the 'first among equals' and has no more powers than his or her peers in the seven person Federal Council. However the president is expected to chair government meetings and has special duties to represent Switzerland when necessary, in addition to his duties as head of a government department. 
 
alain bersetpresident
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Related articles

Critics pounce on women’s retirement plan
Advertisement

More news

Swiss MP takes sick leave following claims he sexually harassed colleagues

Switzerland wants to give 1.3 billion francs to EU

Bern cycling campaign sees grant accidentally slashed after officials mess up vote
Advertisement

Should the Swiss government introduce gender quotas?

Swiss foreign office apparently prepared to mediate in Spanish-Catalan stalemate

Swiss politician convicted of helping migrants enter illegally

Switzerland ratifies Forced Labour Convention
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Former king of Romania dies in Switzerland
  2. Controversial ‘sugar daddies’ dating site targets Swiss students
  3. Man finds wallet with all its cash ten years after losing it
  4. Switzerland launches anti-terror action plan
  5. Analysis: ‘Losing all the glaciers in Switzerland is not that far away’
Advertisement

Discussion forum

08/12
Ausbildungsabschluss and Hochschulabschluss
08/12
Missing declaration last year
08/12
Teacher Pulling Child's Hair
08/12
Contract negotiation
08/12
Leaving Switzerland in the middle of separation...
08/12
Revolut alternative
View all discussions

Noticeboard

08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
View all notices
Advertisement