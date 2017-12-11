Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Heavy snow disrupts Swiss roads, rails and airports

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
11 December 2017
08:56 CET+01:00
weathersnow

Share this article

Heavy snow disrupts Swiss roads, rails and airports
Photo: St Gallen police
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
11 December 2017
08:56 CET+01:00
Heavy snow fell across Switzerland on the weekend, causing accidents on the roads, and delays and cancellations to train services and flights.
Some 80 flights were cancelled at Zurich airport on Sunday morning, though the situation later stabilized as the snow turned to rain, reported Swiss media.
 
 
In the canton of Vaud, the train line between Aigle and Bex was shut on Sunday afternoon after a train got stuck between the two. 
 
Its 400 passengers had to wait five hours to be evacuated because accessing the train proved difficult for rescue services, a spokesman told news agency ATS.
 
Rail traffic partly restarted on Monday morning but only on one line, the other remaining blocked.
 
However due to frozen rails along the same line delays and cancellations remained a common theme when commuters went back to work on Monday. 
 
 
Several mountain roads in the Valais, which was particularly badly hit by snow, were closed on Monday after the heavy snowfall in the previous days presented an avalanche risk.
 
Snow chains were obligatory on others.
 
Heavy snow in Verbier in the Valais. Photo: Laura Mathew
 
Accidents were reported all over the country, with some 40 in the canton of St Gallen alone.
 
One 20-year-old driver in the canton had a lucky escape when his car skidded on a curve and nearly fell into the Linth canal. He and his passenger were unhurt, said police.
 
Conditions on the motorways were difficult. Photo: Matt Radmore
 
Strong foehn winds hit the country on Sunday, with gusts of up to 100km/hr even in alpine valleys and the Jura, said MeteoNews
 
According to MeteoSuisse the strong winds will continue through Monday, along with significant precipitation, with up to 80cms expected in the Alps. 
 
The situation will calm on Tuesday.
weathersnow
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Related articles

Analysis: ‘Losing all the glaciers in Switzerland is not that far away’

Snow causes chaos on the roads in Switzerland

Survey: Swiss believe in man-made climate change but most do little to help combat it

Ski resorts rejoice as Switzerland set for glacial weekend

Switzerland battered by strong winds, rain and snow

Five quirky Swiss winter getaways

Snowfall ends Switzerland’s Indian summer

Swiss glaciers suffered 'extreme' melting in the past year
Advertisement

More news

Swiss ski resorts wake up to September snow

Strong winds cause chaos for Swiss roads and airports

Heavy rain pummels eastern Switzerland
Advertisement

Bye bye summer? Temperatures in Switzerland set to plunge by 15C

Brr! Snow interrupts Swiss summer

Switzerland swelters on hottest day of the year so far

Record temperatures, storms and landslides on Switzerland’s birthday
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Opinion: The perks and quirks of being a Brit in Switzerland
  2. Heavy snow disrupts Swiss roads, rails and airports
  3. Lafarge bosses in French court over jihadist funding
  4. Missing British former Uefa executive seen in Nyon
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/12
WANTED: Board Games (in English) [ZRH]
12/12
Question regarding olive oil
12/12
Caring for stubborn elder: Decisions, POA, Options
12/12
Currency & Share Trading Platforms
12/12
Why does Amazon shun Switzerland?
12/12
Honestly, how long do they use those school...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
View all notices
Advertisement