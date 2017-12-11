Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Missing British former Uefa executive seen in Nyon

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
11 December 2017
10:50 CET+01:00
bernard ross

Share this article

Missing British former Uefa executive seen in Nyon
Photo: Thames Valley Police
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
11 December 2017
10:50 CET+01:00
British police are appealing once again to the Swiss public after a former Uefa executive who went missing from his home in the UK two months ago was seen in Nyon, in the canton of Vaud, on Friday.
Bernard Ross, 51, left his home in Oxford, UK, on October 18th, telling family he was going to visit his sister in London, but he never arrived. 
 
The former executive was diagnosed as bipolar and hospitalized after leaving his job at the Nyon-based Uefa in December last year. 
 
Last month his wife Jacinta Ross told The Local it was possible her husband had returned to Nyon or around the St Cergue area where the family had lived half the year for 11 years.
 
After nearly two months without news, Ross is thought to have turned up in Nyon at around 9.40pm last Friday, Thames Valley police said in a statement.
 
In a press release, his wife said Ross was spotted on CCTV visiting Uefa's offices where he spoke to security guards, telling them he wanted to deliver Christmas cards to five Uefa directors. 
 
Bernard is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build. He is a fluent French speaker and is believed to have been using a bicycle to travel around, though he was likely travelling on foot on Friday.
 
Chief Superintendent Christian Bunt of Thames Valley police said: “We are continuing our investigation to locate Mr Ross as we have increasing concerns for his welfare. It is believed he does not have access to the medication he requires.
 
“We are working closely with police in Switzerland and international authorities as part of our continuing efforts to try to locate him.
 
“I would like to reiterate that if anyone sees Mr Ross, they should call police immediately so that we can check that he is safe and well.”
 
Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 0044 1865 841148 or Vaud police on 021 644 44 44. 
bernard ross
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Related articles

Former Uefa executive missing for more than two weeks
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Eight things you should know about applying for Swiss citizenship

Home seeker in Basel offers Bentley GT as finder's fee for house in online ad

Swiss auction house sells vase for price 10,000 times higher than original estimate
Advertisement

Swiss cows miss out again on crown of 'Queen of Mont Blanc' in annual duel

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Opinion: The perks and quirks of being a Brit in Switzerland
  2. Heavy snow disrupts Swiss roads, rails and airports
  3. Lafarge bosses in French court over jihadist funding
  4. Missing British former Uefa executive seen in Nyon
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/12
Caring for stubborn elder: Decisions, POA, Options
12/12
Currency & Share Trading Platforms
12/12
Why does Amazon shun Switzerland?
12/12
Honestly, how long do they use those school...
12/12
Certified translator help needed!
11/12
Where to Buy a Prayer Rug
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
View all notices
Advertisement