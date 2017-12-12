Avalanche warnings as Valais recovers from record snowfall

Police in the canton of Valais have warned skiers to keep on the marked runs as the avalanche risk rises to 3 or 4 out of 5 in resorts across the region.

Valais has experienced some of the heaviest December snowfall in years over the last few days, not just in the mountains but down to the valley floor.

Sion, the cantonal capital, received a record 65cms of snow over the weekend, and pictures published by local paper Le Nouvelliste showed residents skiing down the streets. Around 80cms fell at higher altitude.

Valais: des quantités de neige plus vues depuis 18 ans: Le manteau blanc est très épais en plaine ce dimanche. Les différentes régions du Valais ne sont pas toutes touchées de la même manière. L'autoroute est provisoirement fermée entre Aigle et Monthey… https://t.co/2a8WQqNIuN pic.twitter.com/MRY09NZvTV — Le Nouvelliste (@lenouvelliste) December 10, 2017

Record absolu de neige dans la plaine du Rhône: La station météorologique de Sion-Aéroport a enregistré 65 centimètres de couche neigeuse. Un record depuis le début des mesures. Il faut remonter à 1971 pour trouver 40 centimètres dans un même laps de… https://t.co/zBXTI7kveO pic.twitter.com/3cWMWYRw8R — Le Nouvelliste (@lenouvelliste) December 11, 2017

While most of Switzerland experienced some snow on the weekend, temperatures warmed up on Sunday afternoon turning the precipitation to rain in many places, however the particular meteorological conditions in the Valais meant it kept snowing.

“It’s what I call the Valais miracle, when cold air is trapped in the valley although there’s a thaw at altitude,” meteorologist Frederic Glassey told news agency ATS

The weather played havoc on the roads, leaving some 2,000 motorists stuck on the A9 motorway. Strong winds meant snow was even carried into road tunnels, said Glassey.

On Tuesday Valais police warned people against walking in forests, saying trees have been weakened by the snowfall and the subsequent thaw, meaning there’s a risk of some falling.

Skiers should stick to the pistes since "the few days following snowfall are the most dangerous" for avalanches, police warned.

However conditions for skiers who stay on the marked slopes are likely to be incredible.