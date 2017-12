Photo: webcam

The Gotthard road tunnel was closed in both directions on Wednesday morning after a fatal accident left two dead and several others injured.

A spokesperson for Uri cantonal police told Swiss media that two people died in a collision between a van and a car.

A further five people were injured, two seriously.

Police, the fire service and workers from air rescue service Rega attended the scene.

The Gotthard tunnel is likely to be closed until 2.30pm, said police, who advise drivers to use the San Bernardino tunnel instead.