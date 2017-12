The scene of the accident. Photo: canton Valais police

An Italian has died after apparently being swept away by an avalanche while skiing off-piste in Ovronnaz in the canton of Valais.

The body of the 49-year-old was discovered on Tuesday under a 1.5 metre blanket of snow, the Swiss news agency SDA reported.

His family had reported him missing on Sunday.

A search on Monday failed to find the missing man and had to be called off owing to poor weather conditions.

On Tuesday the search resumed with a helicopter equipped to pick up mobile phone signals.

The skier’s body was finally located after his phone was detected in a couloir.