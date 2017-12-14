Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

One dead as storm sweeps Switzerland

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
14 December 2017
08:44 CET+01:00
stormsnowtraffic

Share this article

One dead as storm sweeps Switzerland
Photo: phil_bird/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
14 December 2017
08:44 CET+01:00
A low-pressure front named Zubin swept across the northern half of Switzerland on Wednesday night bringing strong winds and leaving a trail of destruction.

In Riehen, Basel-City, a woman was killed by a falling tree on Thursday morning, according to cantonal police.

In some exposed areas gales reached storm force, SRF Meteo reported, with alpine peaks recording gusts of 110 to 156 km/h.

In low-lying areas winds were gusting up to 100km/h.

The Luzerner Zeitung  reported that around 3,200 homes in the Wolhusen and Entlebuch region were without power as a result of the storm.

At Zurich airport there was disruption to around 20 flight take-offs.

20 Minuten reported a spokesperson for Swiss International Air Lines as saying that a number of flights were delayed because the strong winds meant de-icing machines could not be used.

The storm also brought disruption to some train and ferry services.

The Basel-Rheinfelden was partly closed in the early morning after an uprooted tree fell on the lines.

Storm warnings are in place at airports and harbours.

According to the weather news website, the storm reached its peak on Wednesday night.

After a lull during Thursday it is expected to gather strength again overnight with its effects being felt until Friday morning.

Zubin also brought fresh snow to northern and eastern Switzerland early on Thursday.

During the day snow is expected at an altitude of above 600 metres.

Meteorological service Meteoschweiz is forecasting up to 40 centimetres of fresh snow.

stormsnowtraffic
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Avalanche warnings as Valais recovers from record snowfall

Heavy snow disrupts Swiss roads, rails and airports

Analysis: ‘Losing all the glaciers in Switzerland is not that far away’

Snow causes chaos on the roads in Switzerland

Ski resorts rejoice as Switzerland set for glacial weekend

Switzerland battered by strong winds, rain and snow

Five quirky Swiss winter getaways

Snowfall ends Switzerland’s Indian summer
Advertisement

More news

Strong winds cause chaos for Swiss roads and airports

Brr! Snow interrupts Swiss summer

Two homes hit by lightning during Fribourg storm
Advertisement

Last Swiss winter was one of least snowy on record

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

Coldest village in Switzerland celebrates... the cold

Velogemel: the strange Swiss tradition you just HAVE to try

Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seven truly Swiss Christmas gifts to give this year
  2. Gotthard road tunnel closed after fatal accident
  3. One dead as storm sweeps Switzerland
  4. Three skiers convicted after causing avalanche that injured two others
  5. Meghan Markle ‘has Swiss ancestor’
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/12
Countries with reciprocal alimony agreements
15/12
Star Wars movie for 8 y.o?
15/12
How many times can you claim RAV?
15/12
No kids, outrageous alimony claim, bailing...
15/12
Swisscom TV and Internet with Fibre Optic
15/12
Apartment-Room for 10 days in Zurich-Oerlikon.
View all discussions

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
View all notices
Advertisement