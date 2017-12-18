IN PICS: World’s steepest classic funicular railway opens in Switzerland

Photo: Stoos Tourism

Villagers in Stoos in the canton of Schwyz were among the first to travel on the world’s steepest funicular, the new Stoosbahn, which finally opened to the public on the weekend.

Swiss president Doris Leuthard officially opened the Stoosbahn on Friday before a weekend of celebratory events in the region including free rides for local residents on Saturday.

The new funicular whisks passengers from the Schlattli valley station up to the village of Stoos, a height difference of 744m.

Despite a maximum gradient of 110 percent, the train's unusual design keeps passengers upright during the four minute journey thanks to its four cylindrical carriages which rotate as it climbs the 1,720m track.

Photo: Stoos Tourism