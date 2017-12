Photo: SBB

A train derailed on the line between Frasne in France and the Swiss city of Neuchâtel on Monday afternoon after hitting a block of ice on the line.

All 30 passengers were evacuated and no one was injured, reported news agency ATS

A spokesman for Swiss federal railways (SBB) confirmed the incident happened at around 3.30pm in the Val-de-Travers region of western Switzerland, however he gave no details of the size of the block of ice nor how it came to be on the tracks.

Rail services on the line will remain suspended until Tuesday midday.