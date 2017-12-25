Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Three people die in avalanches in Swiss Alps

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
25 December 2017
21:39 CET+01:00
avalanchesswissalps

Share this article

Three people die in avalanches in Swiss Alps
Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
25 December 2017
21:39 CET+01:00
Three mountain climbers from Switzerland and France have been killed in avalanches in the Swiss Alps in the past three days, police said on Monday.

The latest incident involved a group of five climbers in the Valais region close to the Hofathorn peak at 2,844 metres (9,330 feet) when a local man was swept away by an avalanche on Monday. 

The 39-year-old was quickly found and recovered by his companions but later confirmed dead by the emergency services.

In a separate incident, a group of three mountaineers were hit by an avalanche in the Valais region on Saturday after leaving the track at 2,700 meters in the St Luc region.

Rescuers managed to quickly locate two of the group, who had slight injuries, and used a helicopter to fly them to hospitals in Sion and Viege, but a 29-year-old Swiss woman was seriously injured and died on Sunday.

In a third incident, a 31-year-old Frenchman died in an avalanche in the Grisons region, in the east of Switzerland, after trying to climb the 2,376-metre-high Glattwang mountain alone.

His body was found buried under three metres of snow on Sunday after several hours of searches.

Police say a mass of snow collapsed over the path he took, which carried him more than a kilometre.

avalanchesswissalps
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Swiss police kill Sri Lankan asylum seeker brandishing knives

Missing Swiss hunter found dead in mountains near Brienz

Swiss glaciers lost 3 to 4 percent ice in the last year alone

Search for eight missing in Alps called off: Swiss police

Last Swiss winter was one of least snowy on record

Turkey summons Swiss envoy over Kurdish rally

Swiss cancels flights to Berlin during strike action

Engineers battle to fix Swiss plane stranded in icy northern Canada

Advertisement

More news

Seven truly Swiss Christmas gifts to give this year

Court remands seven in custody in French-Swiss terror probe

15 facts you may not have known about Swiss cheese
Advertisement

Teenager injures seven in axe attack in Flums

Trial of Swiss mass murderer to begin in March 2018

More than 75,000 expat Swiss cast electronic votes as more cantons introduce the option

Man arrested at Zurich Airport with two suitcases of East African drug
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

    Advertisement

    Discussion forum

    25/12
    How to handle underactive thyroid in Switzerland?
    25/12
    Recommendation for Moving/Movers Zurich/Pfaffikon...
    25/12
    Help an international student - need sofa/chair...
    25/12
    Handyman Available in Zurich/Baden area
    25/12
    The “million dollars question”
    25/12
    Looking for a flatshare/room
    View all discussions

    Noticeboard

    13/12
    Expanding our Commercial Team
    11/12
    Guaranteed Interviews
    08/11
    New post blog about working from home without childcare
    06/11
    European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
    06/11
    Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
    10/10
    Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
    View all notices
    Advertisement