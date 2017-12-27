Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Majority back scrapping TV licence fee at referendum

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
27 December 2017
10:48 CET+01:00
billaglicencetv

Share this article

Majority back scrapping TV licence fee at referendum
RTS is part of the SRG-SSR. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
27 December 2017
10:48 CET+01:00
A majority of Swiss want to see the TV licence fee scrapped when the proposal comes to a referendum next March.

Two separate surveys conducted earlier this month showed supporters of the ‘No Billag’ initiative ahead with just over two months to go until the vote.

Billag is the name given to the licence fee that funds the public Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SRG-SSR) as well as private local radio and TV stations.

All households are legally obligated to pay the fee of 451 francs a year that finances broadcasting in Switzerland’s four language regions.

Opponents of the initiative are concerned that scrapping the licence fee could spell the end of public broadcasting in Switzerland.

According to a poll published by two Sunday papers, Le Matin Dimanche and SonntagsZeitung, 56.6 percent of those surveyed favoured scrapping the licence fee for TV and radio.

However, it also found that more than 60 percent of people were satisfied with the programmes provided by the public broadcaster.

The survey of 1,264 people aged 18 to 75 was conducted online between December 7th and 18th.

The voting trend is backed up by a survey conducted for the 20 Minuten newspaper, which found a slender majority of 51 percent in favour of scrapping the public fee.

According to the weighted poll of 21,540 people between December 13th and 14th, 45 percent planned to vote no to the initiative.

It found regional differences in voting intentions, with 52 percent in the German-language area backing the initiative, as compared with 47 percent and 46 percent respectively in the French and Italian areas.

Men were more in favour of abolishing the licence fee than women.

Three out of four supporters of the rightwing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) backed the abolition, with two out of three Social Democratic Party (SP) supporters opposed. 

The government has announced plans to lower the licence fee to 365 francs a year from 2019.

 

billaglicencetv
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Swisscom fined millions for dominating sports TV

Scrap TV licence but hike VAT: 'Monsieur Prix'

Terror fears trigger Swiss run on guns

Masturbation scene in TV ad draws complaints

Thousands drive without permit in Switzerland

TV producer seeks Swiss waterpark cast members

Swiss weatherman’s German stalker sectioned

Internet users must pay radio fees: Swiss court
Advertisement

More news

'Halve TV licence fee': petition
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Three people die in avalanches in Swiss Alps
  2. Man’s body washed up at Zurich hydropower station
  3. Swiss Post reports bumper Christmas parcel trade
Advertisement

Discussion forum

27/12
Http://healthonlinereviews.com/alpha-male-labs-maximum-male/
27/12
Fancy some drinks
27/12
Weather is bad , what to do with family guests ??
27/12
Swiss court convicts woman for reading husband’s...
27/12
Australia-life in the slow lane!
27/12
Home Automation in Switzerland
View all discussions

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
View all notices
Advertisement