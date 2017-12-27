Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Nearly 30 injured in collision of Swiss floating hotel on the Rhine

27 December 2017
11:22 CET+01:00
rhineshipcollision

Nearly 30 injured in collision of Swiss floating hotel on the Rhine
Photo:DPA
27 December 2017
11:22 CET+01:00
German police say 27 people sustained injuries when a Swiss hotel ship collided with a motorway bridge on the Rhine river near Duisburg.

Four people who were seriously injured in the incident were able to leave their respective hospitals on Wednesday, according to German and Swiss news reports.

The ‘Swiss Crystal’ was carrying 129 people when the accident occurred late on Tuesday evening, a police spokesman said.

A spokesperson for the Swiss tour operator Scylla said the ship had been on a five-day cruise along the Rhine and was on its way back to the Netherlands where it was due to dock at Arnhem on Wednesday.

All 102 passengers came from the Netherlands.

The bow of the 101-metre-long ship was damaged in the collision, leading to a large-scale rescue operation.

A second passenger ship came to its rescue, helping disembark passengers and crew.

Emergency medics treated passengers at the scene.

rhineshipcollision
