Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swiss airline accused of ruining family Christmas

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
28 December 2017
10:01 CET+01:00
airlineflightcancellation

Share this article

Swiss airline accused of ruining family Christmas
Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
28 December 2017
10:01 CET+01:00
A Zurich resident has accused the Swiss national carrier of failing to inform her about the cancellation of her flight leading to her missing Christmas Day celebrations.

The Swiss woman and her Irish husband had booked a Swiss International Air Lines flight from Zurich to Dublin at 9am on December 25th, according to a report in the Der Bund newspaper.

They planned to spend the holiday with the husband’s family in Ireland after celebrating the 24th with the wife’s family in Switzerland.

But when checking her luggage allowance on the 23rd, the woman discovered she had been rebooked on a 24-hour flight with stops in Munich and Frankfurt in Germany.

According to the paper, the would-be passengers had not been informed about the flight cancellation, instead receiving a flight confirmation email on the 21st.

To add insult to injury, the Swiss woman claimed the airline had offered no apology when she called them two days before Christmas.

A written complaint by her husband received a standard reply, the paper said, and it was only when he wrote on the airline’s Facebook page that he received a sympathetic response from Swiss.

A spokesperson for Swiss rejected the allegations, saying the couple had been informed in October that the December 25th flight had been cancelled.

“According to our data we were not able to reach them by phone so we made a rebooking for them and informed them by email,” the paper quoted her as saying.

“We regret that these two passengers were not able to celebrate Christmas in Dublin.”

airlineflightcancellation
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Swiss man sneaks onto London-Geneva flight and hides in toilet

National airline rethinks plan to pull out of Geneva

Swiss flight aborted after ‘explosion’ in engine

Swiss scientists create winged drone that flies like a bird

One dead in light aircraft crash at Basel airport

World's shortest international flight of 8 minutes takes off

People in Switzerland ‘fly too much’ says environment body

Brawl over seats forces Swiss to abort flight
Advertisement

More news

Seaplane pilots offer rides over Lake Geneva

Drunk Swiss man tied up on flight to Bangkok

Millions needed by Solar Impulse after grounding
Advertisement

WHO spokesman dies on doomed MH17 flight

Swiss airlines steers clear of Ukraine airspace

Eurowings takes Swiss spot at Basel airport

Swiss airline launches new low-price strategy
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Three people die in avalanches in Swiss Alps
  2. Nearly 30 injured in collision of Swiss floating hotel on the Rhine
  3. Man’s body washed up at Zurich hydropower station
  4. Majority back scrapping TV licence fee at referendum
  5. Swiss Post reports bumper Christmas parcel trade
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/12
Dog Sitter in Lausanne
28/12
Looking for a flatshare/room
28/12
Must read articles about Switzerland
28/12
German Playgroup in Adliswil
28/12
Halal Meat in Switzerland
27/12
Help !!! - How much can I ask as salary in Stabio
View all discussions

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
View all notices
Advertisement