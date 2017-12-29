Driver knocked down and killed on hard shoulder

Photo: Google Street View

A 45-year-old driver was knocked down and killed on the A9 highway near Bex on Thursday afternoon after he pulled over following a flat tyre.

The Fribourg man was standing next to his car in the breakdown lane between the Bex north and south junctions in the canton of Vaud when the accident happened, according to Le Matin.

The driver was struck by an oncoming car that swerved onto the hard shoulder.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 71-year-old driver of the second vehicle was injured as his car overturned and came to rest on its roof in the traffic lane.

The highway was closed to traffic for several hours.

Vaud cantonal police are seeking witnesses to the accident.