Hurricane strength winds strike Switzerland

The Local
3 January 2018
09:04 CET+01:00
Hurricane strength winds strike Switzerland
Source: MeteoNews
Weather forecasters warned of hurricane strength winds in some parts of the country as storm Burglind hits the country on Wednesday.
Winds of 90-130km/hr are expected across the Swiss plains during the morning, at their peak from 10am to midday, with gusts of up to 150km/hr predicted at higher elevation, MeteoNews said.
 
In most places the storm will bring heavy rain or even hail, though the southern canton of Valais should expect snow above 1,600m throughout Wednesday.
 
Drivers should expect difficult conditions on the roads with limited visibility due to swirling spray and a risk of aquaplaning, said meteorologists. 
 
 
In Vaud, Swiss federal railways (SBB) said the mountain railway line from Haut-de-Caux to Rochers-de-Naye would remain shut throughout the day due to strong winds, with no replacement service.
 
Another mountain railway in the canton of St Gallen, between Weissbad and Wasserauen, was also shut for the same reason, as were cable cars around the country. 
 
 
Some police forces issued warnings, advising people to take care when out and about, and avoid walking in wooded areas due to the risk of falling trees. 
 
The wind should lessen slightly in the afternoon. 
 
