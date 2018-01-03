Hurricane strength winds strike Switzerland

Source: MeteoNews

Weather forecasters warned of hurricane strength winds in some parts of the country as storm Burglind hits the country on Wednesday.

Winds of 90-130km/hr are expected across the Swiss plains during the morning, at their peak from 10am to midday, with gusts of up to 150km/hr predicted at higher elevation, MeteoNews said.

In most places the storm will bring heavy rain or even hail, though the southern canton of Valais should expect snow above 1,600m throughout Wednesday.

Drivers should expect difficult conditions on the roads with limited visibility due to swirling spray and a risk of aquaplaning, said meteorologists.

In Vaud, Swiss federal railways (SBB) said the mountain railway line from Haut-de-Caux to Rochers-de-Naye would remain shut throughout the day due to strong winds, with no replacement service.

Another mountain railway in the canton of St Gallen, between Weissbad and Wasserauen, was also shut for the same reason, as were cable cars around the country.

Kanton Zürich: Sturmwarnung, Hinweise zur Gefahrenabwehr

Gemäss aktuellem Bulletin der MeteoSchweiz ist für Mittwoch, 3. Januar 2018, zwischen 03:00 Uhr und 21:00 Uhr im ganzen Kanton Zürich mit sehr heftigen, zum Teil orkanartigen, Sturmböen zu rechnen.https://t.co/plxNjmDAIZ pic.twitter.com/8wmOUsPdnr — Kantonspolizei Zürich (@KapoZuerich) January 2, 2018

Some police forces issued warnings, advising people to take care when out and about, and avoid walking in wooded areas due to the risk of falling trees.

The wind should lessen slightly in the afternoon.