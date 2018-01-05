Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Few men take their wife’s name upon marriage

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
5 January 2018
10:22 CET+01:00
marriageforeignername

Share this article

Few men take their wife’s name upon marriage
nikolasvn/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
5 January 2018
10:22 CET+01:00
When it comes to deciding on their married name, Swiss couples prefer to stick with tradition.

Since 2013 when the law changed, men have been able to take the name of their wife on marriage.

But an analysis conducted by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) shows that very few men opt to change their name to that of their wife, 20 Minuten reported.

In 2016, 70 percent of women chose to take their husband’s surname when they tied the knot.

Where Swiss women married Swiss men, this figure rose to 80 percent.

Only 2 percent of men opted to change their name.

According to the FSO, Swiss men are even less likely to take the bride’s name if she is a foreigner.

However, foreign men are more likely to take on the name of their wife if she is Swiss.

And foreign women retain their maiden name most often when they marry another foreigner.

The canton of residence, religious adherence and age all play a role in the decision, the FSO said.

Women living in the French and Italian parts of Switzerland or in an urban canton are more likely to retain their own name, as are older women.

Muslim women, on the other hand, are more likely to change their name on marriage.

Marriage planner Jane Finger told the paper that in her experience foreign men are more likely to take the name of their wife, if she is Swiss, as they think a Swiss name will increase their chance of finding work in Switzerland.

“Men change their names for practical and not romantic reasons,” she said.

Prior to the law change in 2013, women had to either take their husband's surname on marriage or combine their surname with his.

marriageforeignername
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

How to have a wonderful wedding in Switzerland

International marriages dominate in Switzerland

Hopes rise for gay marriage in Switzerland

More babies born in Switzerland than for 45 years

Swiss court vetoes wedding of couple with 50-year age gap

Tradition still sways married Swiss women

Expat's time in Zurich inspires racy novel

A portrait of modern Switzerland in ten stats
Advertisement

More news

Expat women 'often depressed'

Justice ministry seeks to close marriage loophole

Parents to share child custody in Switzerland
Advertisement

SVP accused of hypocrisy over Swiss-Turkish actress

Liechtenstein approves gay unions

Swiss consider electronic tags for violent husbands
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search

Latest headlines

Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Hurricane strength winds strike Switzerland
  2. Switzerland at high risk of avalanches after storm Burglind
  3. 2018 bucket list: what to do in Switzerland this year
  4. Catholic church in Valais rocked by new sex abuse claims
  5. House prices in Switzerland set to fall in 2018
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/01
Network sockets?
05/01
Question regarding Fundsmith
05/01
Nettoshop.ch- anyone used it?
05/01
Cost of dentists in Switzerland
05/01
"Typical" tax return preparation costs
05/01
Plastering the cellar.
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
View all notices
Advertisement