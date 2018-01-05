Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Swiss alpine skiing events to go ahead despite mudslide

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
5 January 2018
14:07 CET+01:00
skiingworld cupadelboden

Swiss alpine skiing events to go ahead despite mudslide
The road was closed by a mudslide. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
The World Cup slalom and giant slalom scheduled for the Swiss slopes of Adelboden over the weekend will be raced despite regional road closures due to a rain-induced mudslide.

"The weekend World Cup races will go ahead despite the bad weather," the International Ski Federation FIS said on Friday.

The cantonal road between Frutigen and Adelboden in the Bernese Oberland will reopen at 6am on Saturday, the ski authorities said.

The road was closed on Thursday evening after heavy rain triggered two mudslides.

The FIS said volunteers had been digging overnight to clear the road so fans can make the journey to see fields led by Marcel Hirscher, Alexis Pinturault and Henrik Kristoffersen negotiating the gates.

Around 40,000 people are expected to turn out to watch the men's slalom and giant slalom races.

Adelboden has hosted the international ski event for the past 60 years.

skiingworld cupadelboden
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Latest headlines

