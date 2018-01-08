Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Study: Many Swiss job hunters lie to prospective employers

8 January 2018
12:01 CET+01:00
careercv

PhPhoto: baranq/Depositphotos
8 January 2018
12:01 CET+01:00
Two thirds of managers in Switzerland have dismissed a candidate from the recruitment process after discovering they lied or exaggerated on their curriculum vitae, according to a study.
Recruitment consultant Robert Half conducted the study of 200 managers in Switzerland and found that the Swiss are more likely than their European neighbours to lie to prospective employers – or at least, more likely to be found out – particularly about their previous salaries. 
 
In Switzerland, 68 percent of managers have struck off a candidate after uncovering lies on their CV, reported Swiss media
 
In 22 percent of cases the job applicant exaggerated their previous salary, compared with only seven percent in Belgium, 14 percent in France and 19 percent in Germany.
 
Around 50 percent of the managers surveyed in Switzerland said they had seen candidates lie or exaggerate about their skills and experience, 30 percent reported candidates lying about their foreign language ability and 24 percent said applicants fibbed about their previous responsibilities. 
 
According to Robert Half, if lies are discovered after an applicant has been given the job, the person can be sacked immediately and, in the worse case, be financially penalized. 
 
However it is not illegal to lie if a prospective employer asks a candidate a question they shouldn’t, for example about their religion, health or plans to have children.
 
careercv
