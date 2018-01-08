Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Survey: Swiss public in favour of burqa ban

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
8 January 2018
10:24 CET+01:00
burqalface coverings

Share this article

Survey: Swiss public in favour of burqa ban
Photo: ginasanders/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
8 January 2018
10:24 CET+01:00
If they voted today, three quarters of the Swiss public would say yes to an initiative calling for a ban on covering the face in public, which would effectively ban the burqa.
A survey of 1,167 people conducted by two Sunday papers found 76 percent in favour of the initiative, compared with 20 percent against and three percent with “no view” on the issue, reported Swiss media on Monday.
 
The popular initiative 'Yes to a ban on face coverings', which last September garnered more than the required 100,000 signatures to put it to a popular vote, calls for it to be made illegal for anyone to cover their face in public, with some exceptions including for local customs, the weather and health and safety reasons. 
 
Such a law would effectively ban the burqa, though the committee says it is also targeting hooligans and others who cover their face for criminal intent.
 
The Swiss government opposes the idea, saying it’s up to the cantons to legislate on the issue. However in December it proposed a counter-project suggesting it be made illegal to force anyone to cover their face.
   
The initiative and the counter-project will likely be put to the vote in 2019.
 
burqalface coverings
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The biggest challenges of moving to Switzerland

Switzerland is one of the world’s best expat countries, with some of the highest living standards and a sophisticated, multilingual population. Yet moving to Switzerland can still be stressful and difficult if you don't do it right.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Unique volunteer opportunity lets you discover yourself while helping others

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?
Advertisement

More news

Study: Many Swiss job hunters lie to prospective employers

Refugees in Switzerland lack the psychological care they need

Artists fight to keep public broadcasting licence fee
Advertisement

Swiss government prepares to pay compensation to victims of abusive placements

Switzerland to get its first female fighter pilot

Swiss government opposes anti-burqa initiative and presents counter-proposal

Swiss court convicts woman for reading husband’s emails
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Survey: Swiss public in favour of burqa ban
  2. Refugees in Switzerland lack the psychological care they need
  3. Study: Many Swiss job hunters lie to prospective employers
  4. Artists fight to keep public broadcasting licence fee
  5. Federer praises former teammate Hingis after winning second Hopman Cup
Advertisement

Discussion forum

08/01
Meeting new people
08/01
Terminating a lease contract with one month...
08/01
Buying vs. Renting
08/01
Truffle Oil
08/01
Relations between french- and german speaking...
08/01
Major renovations - just bought a house!
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
View all notices
Advertisement