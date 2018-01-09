Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
SBB pilots lower temperatures in train carriages

The Local
9 January 2018
10:17 CET+01:00
trains

SBB pilots lower temperatures in train carriages
Photo: SBB
9 January 2018
10:17 CET+01:00
Swiss federal railways (SBB) is going to test out lower heating temperatures in trains in the Zurich region this month.
From this Wednesday until February 4th the thermostat in some S-bahn trains in the Zurich region will be set at 20 degrees instead of 22 degrees as part of a plan to save energy, reported Le Matin on Tuesday. 
 
The pilot scheme follows the recommendation of energy efficiency promoter Suisse Energie, which advises the best heating temperatures in homes and offices to save energy.
 
According to SBB, if the temperature of all Zurich S-Bahn train carriages was lowered by two degrees all winter, the company would save the equivalent electricity consumption of 1,000 households. 
 
During the test period customers can give feedback online.
 
trains
