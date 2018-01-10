Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

IOC hails North Korea's participation in Olympics as a 'great step forward'

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
10 January 2018
08:45 CET+01:00
north koreaolympics

Share this article

IOC hails North Korea's participation in Olympics as a 'great step forward'
One of the venues for Pyeongchang 2018. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
10 January 2018
08:45 CET+01:00
North Korea's decision to take part in the Winter Olympics in the South was a "great step forward", IOC chief Thomas Bach said on Tuesday.
North Korea, which boycotted the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul, will send its athletes to the Winter Games in the South, the rivals announced earlier on Tuesday after their first formal talks in more than two years following high tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme.
   
"These proposals mark a great step forward in the Olympic spirit," said Bach.
   
The IOC will now wait for the "official reports and the official proposals from the Tuesday meeting", an IOC spokesperson said.
   
"The IOC will then discuss these proposals in particular as far as the participation, the number and names of athletes from the NOC of DPRK, and the format of their participation (flag, anthem, ceremonies, etc.) are concerned.
   
"We will continue to have these discussions in a positive and constructive way. Following this consultation, the IOC EB (executive board) will take the relevant decisions."
north koreaolympics
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The biggest challenges of moving to Switzerland

Switzerland is one of the world’s best expat countries, with some of the highest living standards and a sophisticated, multilingual population. Yet moving to Switzerland can still be stressful and difficult if you don't do it right.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Unique volunteer opportunity lets you discover yourself while helping others

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

Related articles

IOC extends deadline for North Korea to register for winter Games

IOC bans Russia from 2018 Winter Olympics

Valais launches referendum campaign for Sion Olympics

Olympic committee recognizes video games as sports

Cost of Sion Olympics likely to be far more than previously stated

Swiss government backs Sion 2026 as date set for Valais vote

IOC 'disappointed' by Innsbruck's vote against potential Olympic bid

Swiss launches more ski flights between Sion and UK
Advertisement

More news

Over 4,000 a year get injured at Swiss gyms

Lauberhorn ski race training cancelled due to bad weather

Federer praises former teammate Hingis after winning second Hopman Cup
Advertisement

Swiss alpine skiing events to go ahead despite mudslide

Flying Federer leads Swiss into Hopman final

Zinedine Zidane's son joining Lausanne

Federer ends memorable 2017 with win at Hopman Cup
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 13,000 tourists stranded in Zermatt, village cut off as avalanche risk raised to max
  2. Study: Many Swiss job hunters lie to prospective employers
  3. Donald Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Davos
  4. Refugees in Switzerland lack the psychological care they need
  5. SBB pilots lower temperatures in train carriages
Advertisement

Discussion forum

10/01
An affordable locksmith in Zürich ?
10/01
University Choice PLEASE HELP !!!
10/01
Swiss tax identification number
10/01
Torgon - Chatel - Morgins etc
10/01
Get started trading crypto currencies
10/01
Should I go with the joint ownership of the...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
View all notices
Advertisement