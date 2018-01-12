Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Family taken hostage in Swiss gold heist

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
12 January 2018
17:10 CET+01:00
hostagegold

Share this article

Family taken hostage in Swiss gold heist
File photo: Thomas Coex/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
12 January 2018
17:10 CET+01:00
A family were taken hostage in Switzerland on Friday to force the head of a precious metals company to hand over large amounts of gold, police said.

The hostages were later released unharmed, while a manhunt was underway for the six hostage-takers in neighbouring France, the regional Neuchatel police said in a statement.

"At dawn, six individuals took a family hostage in Chaux-de-Fonds," in western Switzerland, the statement said.

Police spokesman Pierre-Louis Rochaix told AFP the family consisted of a father, mother and a child aged around 10.

 "They were taken hostage at their home," he said, adding that no physical violence appeared to have been used.

The father, who heads precious metals company Cendror, was forced to go to his office to fetch "a large quantity of gold" and hand it over to the hostage-takers, the police statement said.

The kidnappers had taken the man with them to an area called Biaufond, where they left him before heading towards the nearby French border.

Once the police were notified, a "large contingent" was deployed, first in Switzerland and subsequently in France, where national police are searching for the perpetrators, the statement said.

A Neuchatel prosecutor has opened criminal proceedings in the case, it added.

hostagegold
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The biggest challenges of moving to Switzerland

Switzerland is one of the world’s best expat countries, with some of the highest living standards and a sophisticated, multilingual population. Yet moving to Switzerland can still be stressful and difficult if you don't do it right.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Unique volunteer opportunity lets you discover yourself while helping others

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

Related articles

Swiss village gets to keep abandoned gold bars

Study: Swiss sewage rich with gold and silver

Priest disguised gold bars as Swiss chocolate to evade customs

AQIM sends proof-of-life video of Swiss hostage

Former U20 football star caught stealing gold

Escaped Swiss hostage returns from Philippines

Why the Swiss central bank needs more gold

Financial markets brace for Swiss 'gold' vote
Advertisement

More news

Swiss firm 'gained gold from Congo conflict'

Fifty kilos of gold stolen from Zurich-bound plane

Yemen hostage takers release Swiss woman
Advertisement

Italy foils Swiss-based gold smugglers

Workers find gold bars in Swiss bushes

Swiss hostage gives birth in Pakistan

Far-right party wants to 'save Swiss gold'
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Trump’s visit to Davos divides opinion
  2. Donald Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Davos
  3. Campaign draws attention to filthy air in Swiss cities
  4. IN PICS: Swiss ski resorts deal with aftermath of heavy snow
  5. Railways trial smoke-free zones in six stations
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/01
So long, farewell, auf wiedersehen, adieu !!
12/01
So? Where Do You Keep Yours?
12/01
Torgon - Chatel - Morgins etc
12/01
Charge for rental contract in Basel
12/01
EF Survey - tosh
12/01
Consumer protection
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
View all notices
Advertisement