Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Initiative for female quota in federal government rejected

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
12 January 2018
09:23 CET+01:00
womengovernmentequality

Share this article

Initiative for female quota in federal government rejected
Doris Leuthard is one of just two women in government. Photo: Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
12 January 2018
09:23 CET+01:00
There should be no quota for the number of women serving in the seven-member Federal Council, a parliamentary commission has decided.

At a vote on Thursday the political institutions commission of the National Council – the larger of the two chambers of parliament – voted by 16 votes to 9 against imposing a quota, the Swiss news agency SDA reported.

The federal constitution guarantees a fair representation of regions and languages in the government but says nothing about women. Following the vote, this is set to continue.

The commission said it was not opposed to a better representation of women in the government but that this did not need to be anchored in the constitution.

It rejected the minority view that an equal representation of women on the government was as important for the country’s cohesion as a balance between the different regions and languages.

The initiative was brought by Green politician Maya Graf and supported by the women’s organization Alliance F, which staged a rally ahead of the vote.

Members of the group were dressed in red football strips as a sign of female solidarity.

Graf’s initiative follows an announcement last summer by cabinet minister Doris Leuthard that she plans to step down in the near future.

Currently there are just two women in the government – Leuthard and Justice Minister Simonetta Sommaruga.

The maximum number of women who have served at one time is four – between 2010 and 2011.

The first woman to be elected to the Federal Council was Elisabeth Kopp in 1984.

In total just seven women have held a government position since women received a vote at federal level in 1971.

The National Council is made up of 33 percent women while women comprise just 15 percent of members of the Senate.

The commission also voted on Thursday against a quota for women in parliament.

womengovernmentequality
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The biggest challenges of moving to Switzerland

Switzerland is one of the world’s best expat countries, with some of the highest living standards and a sophisticated, multilingual population. Yet moving to Switzerland can still be stressful and difficult if you don't do it right.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Unique volunteer opportunity lets you discover yourself while helping others

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

Related articles

Ten things you need to know about the Swiss political system

Should the Swiss government introduce gender quotas?

Switzerland plunges down global gender ranking

Winterthur bars introduce code system for women facing sexual harassment

Men’s group campaigns for Swiss fathers to play larger role in childcare

This is how Switzerland elects a new federal councillor

Swiss voters favour male candidates: study

Hopes rise for gay marriage in Switzerland
Advertisement

More news

Geneva agrees to name more streets after women

12 fascinating facts about the history of women’s rights in Switzerland

Swiss army wants to recruit more women

Advertisement

WHO: No Zika vaccine before 2020

Study: Swiss recruiters favour men over women

Bern: companies should report salary inequality by law

Report: Swiss progress slows on gender equality
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 13,000 tourists stranded in Zermatt, village cut off as avalanche risk raised to max
  2. Opposition to Trump’s visit to Davos grows
  3. Donald Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Davos
  4. SBB pilots lower temperatures in train carriages
  5. IN PICS: Swiss ski resorts deal with aftermath of heavy snow
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/01
Submit all claims even if not covered.
12/01
Studying BIS at FHNW in February
12/01
Buying new laptop help
12/01
Urgent advice and help needed please
12/01
Kodakcoin
12/01
Identical konto nr. for two beneficiaries on...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
View all notices
Advertisement