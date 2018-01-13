Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Bitcoin shouldn't become the new 'Swiss bank account': Mnuchin

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
13 January 2018
12:49 CET+01:00
bitcoinswiss banks

Share this article

Bitcoin shouldn't become the new 'Swiss bank account': Mnuchin
A bitcoin ATM in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
13 January 2018
12:49 CET+01:00
Dominant digital currency bitcoin should not be allowed to become the Swiss bank account of the modern era used to hide illicit activity, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday.

Mnuchin pledged to work with other governments, including within the Group of 20, which includes the world's major economies, to monitor the activity of those who invest heavily in the cryptocurrency.

"One of the things we will be working with the G20 on is making sure that this doesn't become the Swiss numbered bank account," he said at a conference, referring to the famously secretive accounts used by some to hide ill-gotten gains.

"We want make sure that bad people can't use this currency to do bad things."

US rule require banks to have information on customers with bitcoin accounts to try to prevent money laundering and other illicit activity.

Mnuchin acknowledged that some central banks were looking into the possibility of creating digital currencies instead of issuing cash, but said the US Federal Reserve was not yet considering such a move.

Asked about the possibility that Russia would create its own virtual currency to escape financial sanctions, Mnuchin said "I don't think that's a concern."

READ ALSO: Switzerland agrees banking transparency with 21 more countries

bitcoinswiss banks
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The biggest challenges of moving to Switzerland

Switzerland is one of the world’s best expat countries, with some of the highest living standards and a sophisticated, multilingual population. Yet moving to Switzerland can still be stressful and difficult if you don't do it right.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Unique volunteer opportunity lets you discover yourself while helping others

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

Related articles

Swiss rail service to sell Bitcoin at stations

Zug to let residents pay bills using bitcoin

Swiss banks bullish about coming year: poll

Banks vow negative rates won't be passed on

Swiss banks eye Chinese wealth opportunities

India names tax dodgers with Swiss accounts

FINMA blocks launch of Zurich bitcoin ATM

France says thousands declare Swiss accounts
Advertisement

More news

Switzerland opens humanitarian office in Syria

Switzerland helps fund programme to identify migrants lost at sea

Swiss government: Trump’s Jerusalem policy is an 'obstacle to peace'
Advertisement

Former king of Romania dies in Switzerland

Switzerland to return $320m stolen by Nigerian dictator

Top officials at French-Swiss cement maker charged with financing jihadists

'Serious' Syria talks in Geneva extended for two weeks
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Trump’s visit to Davos divides opinion
  2. France to pay Switzerland over 40 million francs in social welfare deal
  3. Campaign draws attention to filthy air in Swiss cities
  4. Railways trial smoke-free zones in six stations
  5. Swiss brace for protests over Trump's Davos visit
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/01
Prep for a Swiss University?
13/01
New Girl, Old Lurker
13/01
A2 to B2 in 2 years- can I do it
13/01
Need lawyer to dispute a bill from Musikschule
13/01
Seeking a recommendation for a washing machine...
13/01
Bankomat-forgetting to take money
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
View all notices
Advertisement