Accidents claim three lives in the Swiss mountains over the weekend

The Local
15 January 2018
08:50 CET+01:00
Accidents claim three lives in the Swiss mountains over the weekend
The western slope of the Hinterrugg where the snowshoers fell. Photo: St Gallen police
Three people died in two separate accidents in the central and eastern Swiss mountains on Saturday.

A 57-year-old backcountry skier fell to his death while ascending the Mutteristock in the Klöntal valley in Glarus on Saturday afternoon, the Swiss news agency SDA said, quoting Glarus cantonal police.

The man and a 60-year-old companion had set out from Wägital in good snow and weather conditions, the report said.

The accident happened in a narrow traverse between the Torberg saddle and the top of the Mutteristock.

The skier fell 200 meters and died on the spot of his injuries.

In a separate accident two snowshoers were killed on the western slope of the Hinterrugg peak near Alt St. Johann in the eastern canton of St Gallen, the news agency reported.

They were crossing the western slope when they suddenly fell, plummeting 400 meters.

A group of backcountry skiers who witnessed the tragic accident alerted the rescue services.

The victims were a 38-year-old Swiss and a 28-year-old German.

