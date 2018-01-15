Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Survey: Majority dissatisfied with the federal government

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
15 January 2018
14:16 CET+01:00
governmentberset

Share this article

Survey: Majority dissatisfied with the federal government
The Swiss government. Photo: admin.ch
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
15 January 2018
14:16 CET+01:00
More than half of Swiss questioned say they are dissatisfied with the work being done by the Federal Council.

A survey conducted for the Tamedia media group found 54 percent were not satisfied, 45 percent were satisfied and 1 percent had no opinion, the newspaper 20 Minutes reported.

The first part of the survey, released last Friday, showed 55 percent were also unhappy with the work of the federal houses of parliament.

The individual members of the government did not fare much better, with none achieving a rating as high as four out of six, the paper said.

The most popular member of the cabinet with a score of 3.94 was Alain Berset, who is also this year’s president.

Last year’s president Doris Leuthard was in second position, followed by Finance Minister Ueli Maurer.

Least popular of all was Economics Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann with 3.37 points.

The online survey was carried out from January 4th to 8th and more than 20,000 people across Switzerland were questioned.

governmentberset
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The biggest challenges of moving to Switzerland

Switzerland is one of the world’s best expat countries, with some of the highest living standards and a sophisticated, multilingual population. Yet moving to Switzerland can still be stressful and difficult if you don't do it right.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Unique volunteer opportunity lets you discover yourself while helping others

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

Related articles

Initiative for female quota in federal government rejected

Swiss president: ‘We are lucky to live in Switzerland’

This is how Switzerland elects a new federal councillor

Ten things you need to know about the Swiss political system

Parliament approves raising of health insurance excess

Families slapped with hefty rise in health costs

Bern debates raising health insurance excess

Bern: ‘no limit’ on Swiss health insurance premiums
Advertisement

More news

Switzerland to tighten measures against Russia

Swiss to vote on world's highest minimum wage

Swiss medics face ban on new practices
Advertisement

Swiss officials sidestep procurement law: report

Swiss government delays action over strong franc

Minority quotas to be set in public service
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Anti-Trump protest in Swiss capital ahead of Davos visit
  2. Number of EU citizens migrating to Switzerland hits record low
  3. Bitcoin shouldn't become the new 'Swiss bank account': Mnuchin
  4. US embassy warns citizens over anti-Trump demos
  5. Accidents claim three lives in the Swiss mountains over the weekend
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/01
What dessert to serve after cheese fondue?
15/01
I would like to select C-section without exact...
15/01
Dolores O'Riordan, RIP
15/01
Mortgage pledged with second pillar - rent...
15/01
Kitten set-up 101 - what shoudl I ensure I...
15/01
Emplyment law: where can I get quick consultation...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
View all notices
Advertisement