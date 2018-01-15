Survey: Majority dissatisfied with the federal government

The Swiss government. Photo: admin.ch

More than half of Swiss questioned say they are dissatisfied with the work being done by the Federal Council.

A survey conducted for the Tamedia media group found 54 percent were not satisfied, 45 percent were satisfied and 1 percent had no opinion, the newspaper 20 Minutes reported.

The first part of the survey, released last Friday, showed 55 percent were also unhappy with the work of the federal houses of parliament.

The individual members of the government did not fare much better, with none achieving a rating as high as four out of six, the paper said.

The most popular member of the cabinet with a score of 3.94 was Alain Berset, who is also this year’s president.

Last year’s president Doris Leuthard was in second position, followed by Finance Minister Ueli Maurer.

Least popular of all was Economics Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann with 3.37 points.

The online survey was carried out from January 4th to 8th and more than 20,000 people across Switzerland were questioned.