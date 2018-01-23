Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swiss roads and rails blocked by avalanches and landslides

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
23 January 2018
09:33 CET+01:00
weathersnowzermatt

Share this article

Swiss roads and rails blocked by avalanches and landslides
People walk through Davos in heavy snow. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
23 January 2018
09:33 CET+01:00
Many roads and railway lines across Switzerland were left seriously disrupted on Tuesday morning after heavy rain and snow battered the country in the previous days.
Between Saturday and Monday up to 200cms of fresh snow fell in the southern Alps, while milder air in northern areas meant that fell as heavy rain, said MeteoSuisse
 
The situation raised the avalanche risk to the maximum 5 in many parts of the snow-covered Swiss Alps – though that was lowered to 4 on Tuesday morning – while flooding and landslides have hit lower altitude regions.
 
 
The Gotthard road tunnel was closed on Monday evening in both directions after a mudslide covered 50m of the tarmac, trapping one vehicle and damaging both lanes, Uri police said.
 
No one was injured but the road is currently closed indefinitely.
 
 
The road and railway to Zermatt remained inaccessible on Tuesday morning, as were roads to the ski villages of Zinal, St Luc, Saas-Fee, Leukerbad and Arolla, said the Touring Club Switzerland.
 
Further north, the road alongside Lake Brienz between Interlaken and Meiringen was closed, and in the east the roads between Brail and Zernez, and Lavin and Giarsun in the canton of Graubunden were blocked.
 
At Lommiswil in the canton of Solothurn a train derailed on Monday evening due to a landslide caused by heavy rain, police said. The line remains disrupted until further notice.
 
Solothurn police also received around 100 calls from members of the public, mostly concerning flooded buildings.
 
 
Many trains were disrupted in the cantons of Vaud and Valais, including the mountain train between Aigle and the ski resort of Leysin which was closed on Tuesday morning due to the risk of landslide, according to SBB. A bus replacement service is runnning.
 
Also affected in the canton of Vaud were the lines Villars-Bretaye, Le Sepey-Les Diablerets and Haut-de-Caux-Rochers-de-Naye and Les Avants-Montbovon.
 
The lines to Zermatt and Andermatt remained closed on Tuesday due to avalanche risk, as was the Gotthard panoramic route between Erstfeld and Biasca.
 
Rail disruption on Tuesday morning. Source: SBB
 
The precipitation ceased on Tuesday and the weather is forecast to be calmer in the coming days. 
weathersnowzermatt
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Warnings undermine rosy business forecast in snowy Davos

Eight trapped in Swiss cave due to rising water levels

Heavy snow cuts off Zermatt once again, other villages evacuated

Winter storm Eleanor felled 1.3 million cubic metres of trees in Switzerland

Trains resume service in snowbound Swiss ski resort

IN PICS: Swiss ski resorts deal with aftermath of heavy snow

13,000 tourists stranded in Zermatt, village cut off as avalanche risk raised to max

Switzerland at high risk of avalanches after storm Burglind
Advertisement

More news

Surviving the big Swiss chill: myths and facts about cold weather

One dead as storm sweeps Switzerland

Avalanche warnings as Valais recovers from record snowfall
Advertisement

Heavy snow disrupts Swiss roads, rails and airports

‘Losing all the glaciers in Switzerland is not that far away’

Snow causes chaos on the roads in Switzerland

Survey: Swiss believe in man-made climate change but most do little to help combat it
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Europe brings on charm and blue skies to lure Chinese tourists
  2. Heavy snow cuts off Zermatt once again, other villages evacuated
  3. Eight trapped in Swiss cave due to rising water levels
  4. 22 North Korean athletes will compete at 2018 Games: IOC
  5. Teenager found dead by Lake Neuchâtel, suspect arrested
Advertisement

Discussion forum

23/01
Divorce on line possible after 2 years separation
23/01
Parcelpet pet food subscription service
23/01
Leaving Switzerland in the middle of separation...
23/01
Moving to Zurich in September looking for International...
23/01
Prepaid credit card - Where to get and which...
23/01
Suggest me a travel card
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/01
Vacation in Croatia
11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
View all notices
Advertisement