Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Hundreds protest in Zurich over Trump's visit to Davos

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
24 January 2018
08:36 CET+01:00
trumpwefdavosprotest

Share this article

Hundreds protest in Zurich over Trump's visit to Davos
Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
24 January 2018
08:36 CET+01:00
More than a thousand people protested in central Zurich on Tuesday against the planned arrival of US President Donald Trump in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum (WEF).
Trump is due to make a speech at the gathering of international business and political leaders in Davos on Friday.
   
The demonstrators marched through the Swiss city chanting "Trump not welcome", with some carrying banners and placards reading "dump the Trump" and "Switzerland is hosting Nazis", an AFP reporter said, putting the turnout at over 1,000.
   
"We are protesting against both Trump and the WEF. The discussions between the richest one percent of the world and a man who fuels an aggressive atmosphere towards women and minorities has no place in Switzerland," said Tamara Funiciello, president of Young Socialists of Switzerland.
 
   
The event was joined by anti-globalist and environmental activists, as well as members of Kurdish and Palestinian organisations.
   
"Trump is the incarnation of sexism, racism, exploitation and corruption," said Michel Zahn, spokesman for the Movement for Socialism.
 
At the same time protests were held in other cities around Switzerland including Lausanne, where around 300 people gathered in the centre of town with banners and placards. 
 
   
The American president has faced criticism over his anti-immigration policies and during his election campaign was heard boasting in leaked recordings about groping women.
   
Trump is set to face a mixed welcome at the Davos gathering, coming up against the defenders of globalization as well as international executives delighted with his controversial tax reforms.
trumpwefdavosprotest
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Police investigate protestors over ‘Kill Trump’ placard

‘We are sorry’: Americans in Switzerland apologize for Trump prior to Davos visit

Anti-Trump protest in Swiss capital ahead of Davos visit

Warnings undermine rosy business forecast in snowy Davos

Trump and 'Davos Man': best of enemies

Davos 2018: what you need to know about Switzerland's biggest business bash

WEF founder: 'It is absolutely essential to have President Trump with us'

UN says Trump slur on 'shithole' countries is 'racist'
Advertisement

More news

Swiss giant Nestlé makes $2.8 bn sweet deal with Ferrero

Donald Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Davos

Watchdog says Swiss arm of JPMorgan broke anti-money laundering rules
Advertisement

Swiss government: Trump’s Jerusalem policy is an 'obstacle to peace'

Report: Switzerland’s richest got even richer in 2017

Government to allow more foreign workers into Switzerland in 2018

Study: Switzerland is world leader in attracting and retaining top talent
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Heavy snow cuts off Zermatt once again, other villages evacuated
  2. Racism in Switzerland: ‘People of colour are automatically perceived as foreigners’
  3. Eight trapped in Swiss cave due to rising water levels
  4. Survey: Switzerland is still the ‘best country’ in the world
  5. Swiss roads and rails blocked by avalanches and landslides
Advertisement

Discussion forum

24/01
Gym Flooring
24/01
Radon gas levels in Ticino
24/01
Federal Swiss Maturity School Books
24/01
Swiss fines
24/01
Wow its been 2yrs already!
24/01
Salary for health economics/market access consultant...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/01
Smart camp, 19-23 Feb 2018, Lausanne, Fondation Madeleine Mo
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
View all notices
Advertisement