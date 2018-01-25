Elton John to play Montreux Jazz Festival as part of farewell tour

Photo: MJF

Pop legend Elton John is to include the Montreux Jazz Festival in the venues he plays during his farewell tour that starts this September.

John, who announced on Wednesday he was planning to stop touring and spend more time with his family, will perform at the 53rd Montreux Jazz Festival on June 29th and 30th 2019, the festival said in a news release.

The annual Montreux Jazz Festival attracts big names to the banks of Lake Geneva every summer but it is the first time the hugely successful performing artist will grace the stage there in a career spanning five decades.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will begin in the United States and comprise more than 300 shows across five continents before it concludes in 2021.

“Elton’s new stage production will take his fans on a musical and highly visual journey spanning a 50-year career of hits,” the festival said.

Elton John is one of the world’s top-selling solo artists and has sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

He holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, "Candle in the Wind 1997", written to mark the death of Princess Diana, which sold over 33 million copies.

On Monday the musician was honoured with the Crystal Award for this long-standing fight against HIV/AIDS at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale from July 14th and are available from the Montreux Jazz Festival website and Elton John’s website.