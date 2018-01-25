Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Trump arrives in Switzerland to attend Davos forum

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
25 January 2018
11:16 CET+01:00
trumpwef

Share this article

Trump arrives in Switzerland to attend Davos forum
Trump flew in to Zurich. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
25 January 2018
11:16 CET+01:00
US President Donald Trump landed in Zurich on Thursday aboard Air Force One at the start of his visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Trump was transferring to a helicopter to complete the journey to the alpine village, where the world's political and business elite are anxious to hear what the president intends to say about his 'America First' agenda.

Trump is due to deliver the closing address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Friday and aides say he will use his surprise maiden appearance to play salesman-in-chief, making the case for investment in a revitalised America.

The president's security and logistical teams scrambled to prepare the trip at short notice, scouring the valleys around Davos for limited hotel space, battling snowstorms and finding themselves briefly hamstrung by a US government shutdown.

Aside from his speech, Trump will hold meetings on Thursdaywith the British and Israeli prime ministers, both of whom are due to address the forum, as well as Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

With Kagame, who currently chairs the African Union, Trump will likely try to turn a page on his reported derogatory comment about “shithole” African countries.

For her part, British leader Theresa May will encourage activist investors to pressure social media firms into clamping down on fake news, hate speech and sexual harassment, according to excerpts of her speech released by Downing Street.

Trump, who is travelling with six cabinet ministers, is the first sitting president to attend Davos since Bill Clinton in 2000.

Trump's business-friendly tax cuts and a record-breaking bull run on Wall Street have wowed many in the Davos crowd. US growth edged up to 3.2 percent in the third quarter.

But the decision by Trump – the self-styled anti-globalist president – to attend the world's most notable gathering of globalists, and at an exclusive Swiss ski resort no less, has left some scratching their heads.

trumpwef
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Hundreds protest in Zurich over Trump's visit to Davos

Trump and 'Davos Man': best of enemies

Police investigate protestors over ‘Kill Trump’ placard

Warnings undermine rosy business forecast in snowy Davos

Davos 2018: what you need to know about Switzerland's biggest business bash

‘We are sorry’: Americans in Switzerland apologize for Trump prior to Davos visit

WEF founder: 'It is absolutely essential to have President Trump with us'

Anti-Trump protest in Swiss capital ahead of Davos visit
Advertisement

More news

Trump’s visit to Davos divides opinion

Donald Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Davos

Swiss government: Trump’s Jerusalem policy is an 'obstacle to peace'
Advertisement

Switzerland plunges down global gender ranking

Trump nominates new ambassador to Switzerland

‘No Americans’: Lausanne boat captain has public rant at Trump

Switzerland lambasts US over climate accord decision
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Hundreds protest in Zurich over Trump's visit to Davos
  2. Racism in Switzerland: ‘People of colour are automatically perceived as foreigners’
  3. Survey: Switzerland is still the ‘best country’ in the world
  4. Eight trapped in Swiss cave due to rising water levels
  5. Swiss roads and rails blocked by avalanches and landslides
Advertisement

Discussion forum

25/01
Kind to lobsters
25/01
How to pay rent deposit
25/01
Recyling Tetra Pak
25/01
Can someone explain this new tax rule
25/01
Anybody used felfel?
25/01
"Typical" tax return preparation costs
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/01
Smart camp, 19-23 Feb 2018, Lausanne, Fondation Madeleine Mo
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
View all notices
Advertisement